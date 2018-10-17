‘Voltron’ Producer Wraps Final Season With Touching Message

It has been a few years since the world was reintroduced the Voltron. The franchise’s niche anime fandom exploded when Netflix ordered a new animated take on the Voltron Coalition, and it seems the original series has reached its final mission.

Over on Twitter, fans began reaching for tissues when the showrunner of Voltron made a post confirming the show was celebrating its final day behind the scenes. Joaquim Dos Santos, one of the show’s executive producers, shared the bittersweet announcement alongside a touching message.

“This is it… Our last day at Dreamworks on Voltron. It’s pretty surreal. We started this ride in June 2014 and we just had our final watchdown on the final episode of season 8,” the producer wrote.

“I just wanted to take a moment to say that is has been an absolute honor and privilege to work alongside such a talented and dedicated cast and crew, both at Dreamworks and Studio MIR, who came together (like Voltron) to make something truly special.”

Continuing, Dos Santos took time to thank all the fans who pushed Voltron to become one of Netflix’s top original series.

“To the amazingly passionate VLD fandom, we couldn’t have made this journey without you. Your passion, creativity and love is infectious and has helped us up in tough times and creative low points.”

While work may be done on Voltron, fans are still in the dark about its final season. Not long ago, the team behind the series hit up New York Comic Con to inform everyone when season eight will go live. Netflix will put up the final season on December 14, leaving fans with an intergalactic gift for the holidays. So, if you want to hop on the Voltron train before it reaches its final destination, you better start binging now.

Voltron: Legendary Defender was created in 2016 by Netflix and DreamWorks Animation. The series is the fourth major TV project to bear the Voltron name with co-showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery overseeing the series. The show is based loosely on the original Japanese series Beast King GoLion and has since spawned multiple seasons as one of Netflix’s top original programs.