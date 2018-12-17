‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’ Final Season is Now Streaming on Netflix

Voltron: Legendary Defender has been nothing but a success for Netflix over its run, and the now eight seasons strong series will officially come to a conclusion. After waiting for so long, now the final season is here!

Voltron: Legendary Defender‘s eighth and final season is now officially available to stream on Netflix, so it’s time to end the saga.

Season 8 of the series is stirring up all sorts of complicated feelings as well as fans are hyped to see new episodes, but not as excited to see it all end. The series has spawned quite a passionate fan base over its tenure, and it’s hard not to see why thanks to its writing, tone, and risks.

The final season of the series will be bringing it all to an end with a huge battle, so fans are definitely on the edge of their seats to see if all the Paladins make it out okay when all is said and done. It has been an emotional ride for many, for sure.

When production on Season 8 wrapped, executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos shared a thank you message with fans, “I just wanted to take a moment to say that is has been an absolute honor and privilege to work alongside such a talented and dedicated cast and crew, both at Dreamworks and Studio MIR, who came together (like Voltron) to make something truly special. To the amazingly passionate VLD fandom, we couldn’t have made this journey without you. Your passion, creativity and love is infectious and has helped us up in tough times and creative low points.”

Voltron: Legendary Defender was created in 2016 by Netflix and DreamWorks Animation. The series is the fourth major TV project to bear the Voltron name with co-showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery overseeing the series. The show is based loosely on the original Japanese series Beast King GoLion and has since spawned multiple seasons as one of Netflix’s top original programs.

The final season officially premiered December 14 on Netflix, and runs for 13 episodes. The official description for Season 8 reads as such, “After saving the Earth, the Paladins embark to prevent Honerva from setting into motion her deadliest plan yet. It’s a race against the clock as the Voltron Coalition gathers from the corners of the galaxy to defend the universe once and for all.”