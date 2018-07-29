The Internet Is Emotional Over ‘Voltron’s Big LGBT Reveal

Last season, fans of Voltron: Legendary Defender were left hanging on one of the show’s most emotional moments ever. Not only did the Paladins suffering a loss thanks to the Castle of Lions being destroyed, but the team was hit when Shiro’s fate soured. On the cusp of death, Shiro had fans desperate for season seven, and the big episode made its premiere at Comic-Con International. And, well, the fandom has yet to calm down over the big debut.

So, spoiler warned! There are massive spoilers for the premiere of Voltron‘s seventh season below! You have been duly warned!

For those who haven’t heard, Voltron reveals a massive detail about Shiro’s past in the premiere of season seven. The episode begins with Allura trying to heal the Black Paladin after she inserts Shiro’s soul into his clone’s body. The hero remains in critical condition, prompting Keith into a near-constant state of anxiety. The episode splits itself into flashbacks as the origins of Shiro and Keith are explore… and it is there the show reveals Shiro’s boyfriend.

As it turns out, Shiro had a boyfriend in the garrison named Adam. The tall man is seen speaking with Shiro after the lead is barred from going on an important mission. Shiro is told to avoid the mission because of his health, but he believes the job is too important to skip on. Upset, Adam asks what he means to Shiro and tells the scarred soldier he will not be waiting for Shiro back at home should he go on the mission. As fans know, Shiro does go on the extended gig, leaving fans uncertain as to what happened between him and Adam.

After the premiere aired, co-executive producer Lauren Montgomery confirmed Adam was Shiro’s significant other.

“They probaby weren’t married yet,” the creator said at the show’s SDCC panel. “But that’s the road they were going down. Shiro made an unfortunate decision – jobs comes up and sometimes people drift apart. That was the unfortunate situation in their relationship, but it was a beautiful relationship that developed over the years.”

As you can guess, fans have been geeking out over this major reveal since it went live. All you have to do is look below to get a taste of that excitement, and as you will see, it hasn’t calmed down in the slightest:

What do you make of this reveal? Will you be tuning into season seven of Voltron?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Shiro, Space Dad 2.0

us in 2016, stupid as hell: lol shiro and allura are space mom and dad 😛

us in 2018, enlightened: shiro is gay and adam is their earth dad while shiro is the space one — rena (@lottieIine) July 21, 2018

Representation Matters… Really

THIS is why Shiro being gay is so important. No joke this interview made me tear up. I still can’t believe it.

We’re shown a character that’s respected and accomplished. And his relationships don’t change because of his queerness. He’s already comfortable with himself. pic.twitter.com/hWolpp3BuX — linds@ FL➡️AZ (@tolaws) July 21, 2018

Breaking LGBT Stereotypes

You know what’s really nice? A super straight guy like Lance looking up to Shiro and calling him his hero, and the fact that Shiro’s gay is just an absolutely normal thing and doesn’t inform the way Lance treats him. Like, when do you ever see that in media? — bulbasaru ? @ hiatus (@wolfsan11) July 23, 2018

Down With Heteronormativity

If you think shiro being gay is a “betrayal” to your straight fantasies, the problem lies with the fact that you assumed shiro was straight. That’s how heteronormativity functions, and that’s why it’s a problem. — I love you. (@phospenumbra) July 21, 2018

Shiro, The Smile Giver

I am so unbelievably happy to see #shiro as our representation ? I couldn’t smile any bigger. Thank you #voltron pic.twitter.com/QVJanwAzx2 — SHIRO’S GAY @ packing hell (@rou_tan_tan) July 22, 2018

Coran Knows All Apparently

Coran was right this whole time, Shiro saved all the gays pic.twitter.com/440dU5o24x — SHIRO IS GAY ?️‍? (@thayserix) July 22, 2018

Shiro Is The Representative Fans Deserve

I want to thank the staff from everything they did for the show and how they handle the characters and the story, giving a beautiful character like Shiro#VoltronLegendaryDefender #Voltron pic.twitter.com/dEvK2V4qVf — // ? SHIRO IS GAY ? VLD S7 // tomboy omega giu ✨ (@kinglydeer) July 23, 2018

Shiro, The Pepper Bae?

shiro, telling a story where the fact that he’s gay is completey irrelevant: pic.twitter.com/sQvX5LxTy0 — ☾ (@nymalluras) July 23, 2018

No Shiro Is Better Than Voltron’s Shiro

SHIRO HAD A WHOLE BOYFRIEND AT THE GARRISON!!!



This headstrong, buff, LEADER is GAY. He’s loved by his whole team and he’s LGBT. He’s adored and held as a legend at the Garrison and he’s QUEER. This is incredible and we’re so blessed. ??? #Voltron — Rhea M. ?✨ リア (@_RheaM) July 20, 2018

Shiro’s Sexuality Keeps On Giving