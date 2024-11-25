Voltron Live-Action Movie Adds Sterling K. Brown and More (But Who Will They Play?)

Voltron is gearing up to return with a new live-action movie, and the reboot has added Sterling K. Brown, Rita Ora and more in mysterious roles. A live-action reboot for Voltron has been one of those projects that has been quietly in development for the last few years, but only recently has it really made moves towards a full start of production. It was reported earlier this Summer that a live-action Voltron movie was greenlit for full production by Amazon MGM Studios, and that casting for the film would begin over the next few months. And we’ve seen the first results of that thus far.

There are still very few details about what fans can expect from the new Voltron live-action movie, but Red Notice writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber is now preparing for the new project. The first pieces of the cast have been steadily put together with both generally unknown and surprisingly big names, and now a new wave of cast additions has been announced. As reported by Deadline, the live-action Voltron film has now added Sterling K. Brown, Rita Ora and John Kim in currently unrevealed roles as of the time of this publication.

What Will Voltron’s Live-Action Movie Reboot Look Like?

As far as what has been revealed for the live-action Voltron reboot thus far, it will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber with a script that Thurber wrote together with Ellen Shanman. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are set to produce together with Bob Koplar, who will be representing World Events Productions (the studio behind the original Voltron animated series). At the center of the film is the star, newcomer Daniel Quinn-Toye, who has been reported to have the lead role but their character name has yet to be revealed (thus it’s tough to gauge what era of Voltron the new film will be drawing from for inspiration).

It was also previously announced that Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill has signed on to star in the project as well, but his character has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication either. As for Sterling K. Brown or Rita Ora’s roles in all of this along with Cavill? There are plenty of outside characters who support the main Voltron team as they head into battle. With Quinn-Toye as the star, and John Kim (who was recently seen in Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions series) being in the same age range as the original pilots, it seems we’re going to get a traditional take on Voltron but with a new spin for the modern age.

Will Live-Action Voltron Change Everything?

Thurber has reportedly been shopping around a live-action take on Voltron for a long time before it was eventually greenlit by Amazon MGM Studios, so the hope is that Thurber is a fan of the original anime turned English licensed animated series. It’s got multiple iterations of its own, so it’s not like fans are inexperienced with Voltron reboots. It’s just with a live-action take, anime fans are noticeably weary about the idea of what a Hollywood produced film could look like.

As Thurber shared in a statement to Voltron fans earlier this year, the writer and director is just as big of a fan as Voltron classic fans are, “I want to make sure that we stay true to the heart and the spirit of Voltron. In this film, we’re going to be introducing an entirely new generation of pilots. We’ve reimagined Voltron for the live-action world, but we’re going to stay true to … those iconic elements that you love, that I love. And I’m so excited to share it with you.”

