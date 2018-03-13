‘Voltron’: What Did Shiro Say to Lance?

In the most recent season of Voltron: Legendary Defender, team leader Shiro had a very important message for Lance, but what exactly was he trying to say?

Spoilers for Voltron: Legendary Defender Season Five follow.

The moment occurred during battle. Voltron was trapped inside of a cocoon-like prison, and the Voltron Force needed to achieve new depths of connection in order to break free. The five Paladins of Voltron reached for their bayards and were transported to what seemed to be a spiritual plane. Four of them appeared quickly, but Shiro took longer.

The Paladins, having achieved this new state, soon returned to the physical realm to free Voltron. Lance and Shiro were the last to return. While the Paladins stood in circles of white lights, Shiro’s flickered black. He shouted out to Lance to tell him something important, but Lance returned to the physical plane before he could receive the message. When Lance asked Shiro about it later, Shiro claimed he did not remember, but later confessed that he does not feel like himself.

So what was Shiro trying to tell Lance? ComicBook.com asked Voltron: Legendary Defender showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery.

“He said ‘nice haircut’?” Montgomery joked.

Dos Santos offered a more serious take. “That was obscured for a reason,” he said. “It should definitely be a sign that something was amiss in terms of all them connecting on a spiritual Voltron level.”

“That was something Lance needed to know or something that Shiro needed everyone to know about,” Montgomery added.

At the end of the season, it was teased that Haggar, the Altean witch, may have gotten her claws into Shiro at some point. The showrunners also hinted at things to come for Haggar’s story now that she remembers Prince Lotor is her son.

“I think that’s a little bit of that moral ambiguity in the sense that you know a maternal instinct is a really, really powerful instinct,” Dos Santos said, “and where exactly does that go wrong, to what end do you fault a mother to going to certain extents?”

“There’s a lot to be said about that up to this point Haggar has kind of been, as evil as she is, the voice of reason,” Montgomery noted. “Whenever Zarkon is going kind of nuts, Haggar has a plan, like a backup plan. She was sending this guy out, she was doing this sort of stuff. She’s trying to keep things under wraps, she had her hand in everything.”

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season Five is now streaming on Netflix. Season Six premieres in June.

