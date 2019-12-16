Crunchyroll Adding More Inuyasha, Naruto, and Death Note Following Viz Media Deal

Crunchyroll remains one of the biggest streaming platforms out there for anime. The global service hosts hundreds of shows and has become a household name in otaku culture. When you want to watch anime, Crunchyroll is a must-stop shop, and it seems the brand has teamed up with Viz Media to bring fans some long-awaited films.

So you better sit down. If the idea of watching Inuyasha movies gets you all fired up, then you may freak out when you learn Crunchyroll is getting Naruto movies and then some!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not long ago, the streaming platform confirmed a new deal with Viz Media will bring films from Inuyasha and Naruto to its catalog along with other projects from Death Note. In fact, a total of 18 series from Viz Media will be joining the site and be available to stream starting on December 16.

Want to know what’s being added? You can check out the full list below. Any title with an asterisk by it means it will begin streaming on Crunchyroll starting December 19:

Accel World

Accel World Infinite Burst

Death Note

K – Season 1

K: Missing Kings

K: Seven Stories (Subtitle Only)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie – Blood Prison

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie – The Lost Tower

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie – Will of Fire

Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon

Naruto the Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow

One Punch Man Season 1 (Subtitle Only)

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie

Sailor Moon R: The Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Vampire Knight

Vampire Knight: Guilty

Hikaru no Go *

Inuyasha *

Inuyasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time *

Inuyasha the Movie: Fire on Mystic Island *

Inuyasha the Movie: Swords of an Honorable Ruler *

Inuyasha the Movie: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass *

For those curious about availability, Crunchyroll has worked out a deal with Viz Media to share these shows in the United States and Canada. The only exception is One-Punch Man as it will also be available to stream in Latin America. The season will also be one of two subtitle-only anime included in the deal alongside K: Seven Stories; The rest of the shows featured in this deal will be available both subbed and dubbed.

Which of these films will you be checking out ASAP? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!