Summer 2021 Anime: What's on the Schedule

The summer season is here, and that means big things are going on with anime. The spring season has come to a full close, and a slew of new and ongoing series are ready to take over July. And of course, we are here to help you plan out your TV schedule here at ComicBook.com.

For those who don't know, the anime seasons are bundled into cours, and July marks the start of the summer season. Thanks to sites like Funimation and Crunchyroll, fans all over the world can tag along for these seasons in real-time because of their simulcast offerings. So if you want to watch a show weekly, you don't need to fret.

If you look down below, we have listed out a large number of shows coming out in July along with their premiere date. There is a lot to dig through, so be sure to check out each date carefully:

July 1st: Peach Boy Riverside, When They Cry - Sotsu, Scarlet Nexus

July 2nd: HameFura 2, Vanitas no Carte, Kanojo mo Kanojo

July 3rd: The Honor Student at Magic High School, Remake Our Life, Kageki Shoto, Re-Main, How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

July 4th: IDOLiSH7: Third Beat, Getter Robo Arc, The Detective Is Already Dead, The Duke of Death and His Maid

July 5th: Spirit Chronicles

July 6th: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season two

July 7: Miss Kobayashi-san Maid Dragon S, Tsukipro 2, Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy

July 9th: I'm Standing on a Million Lives

July 11th: Love Live! Superstar!!

July 15th: Sonny Boy

July 31st: Magic Record: Madoka Gaiden season two

Ongoing: My Hero Academia, Tokyo Revengers, To Your Eternity, One Piece, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Shaman King, Edens Zero

