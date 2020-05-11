Watch Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Free on YouTube for a Limited Time

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise recently celebrated its 40th Anniversary, and in that time fans have seen all sorts of different iterations of it. Each one is unique from the other, and while some continue on the first timeline from the very first anime many branch off into their own continuities and universes. This means that fans can pick and choose their favorite iterations of the anime, and many have chosen Mobile Suit Gundam 00 as their favorite. Now there's a new way to see why completely for FREE online!

The Mobile Suit Gundam's official YouTube channel, Gundaminfo, often shares many of its older series through YouTube for free streaming and one of the more popular inclusions is the entirety of Mobile Suit Gundam 00. You can find the full series now streaming for free, with English subtitles, at the link here.

This includes the entire 50 episode run of the series from across its two seasons. This was the eleventh installment in the franchise overall and deals with a new set of factions fighting for resources that is often the case for many entries in the franchise. For those curious Mobile Suit Gundam 00 is officially described as such:

(Photo: Sunrise)

"The year is 2307 A.D. Although fossil fuels have been depleted, humanity has obtained a new source of energy to replace them, in the form of a large-scale solar power generation system based on three huge orbital elevators. However, the benefits of this system are available only to a handful of major powers and their allies. In this world of never-ending conflict, a private armed organization appears, dedicated to the elimination of war through armed force. Its name is Celestial Being, and it is in possession of "Gundam" mobile suits."

This series has been offered on and off again since 2013 on YouTube, but now's the perfect time to jump in if you're looking for more anime to check out during this strange time of quarantine and social distancing from others. But what do you think? Will you be checking out Mobile Suit Gundam 00 since it's on YouTube completely for free?

