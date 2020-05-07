Crunchyroll Debuts Exclusive Gundam Wing Hoodie Collection

✖

Last year Crunchyroll began a new line of slick anime collaborations with the CR Loves collection that has released cool streetwear based on franchises like Mob Psycho 100, One Piece, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, and Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!. Now they are teaming with one of the most popular iterations of the Mobule Suit Gundam franchise, Gundam Wing, for an exclusive new line of limited edition Hoodies! Beginning today and running until May 14th, Crunchyroll is now taking pre-orders for CR Loves: "Gundam Wing" x Crunchyroll. You can find more information at the link here!

The special collection of Gundam Wing hoodies are inspired by several of the most memorable mobile suits during the series with Heero Yuy’s Wing Gundam, Duo Maxwell’s Deathscythe, and Zech Marquis’ Epyon all getting their time to shine with a slick and minimal way to show your love for one of the best received iterations of the franchise.

It's a great time to celebrate Gundam Wing as well since the franchise recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary. It's also the recently celebrated 40th Anniversary of the entire Mobile Suit Gundam franchise as a whole, so it has been a nostalgic time for many fans of the series. This iteration was one of the most popular when it debuted on Toonami in the United States, and continues to be one of the stalwarts most fans remember 20 years later.

If you are thinking about jumping on any of the hoodies in this Gundam Wing collaboration collection, then you will want to act fast as it's a limited release. Meaning that the collection will not be available for purchase after the pre-order window comes to a close. So remember, the pre-order window runs from May 7 to May 14!

You can currently find Mobile Suit Gundam streaming on Crunchyroll, and they officially describe the series as such, "The Revolution Has Begun! Mankind has moved into space. Thousands of people live on giant orbiting space colonies called "Sides." However, the Earth Government, which rules the colonies, is unjust and cruel. A group of revolutionaries builds five robotic weapons called Gundams and plans to send them to Earth to begin their fight for independence. Piloted by five young men, these Gundams carry the hopes and dreams of freedom of the colonists with them as they descend to Earth to begin Operation Meteor!"

