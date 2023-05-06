Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Premiere is Now Streaming

Genndy Tartakovsky has returned to Cartoon Network and Adult Swim with a brand new animated series, and now the first episode of this new series, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, is streaming completely for free! Tartakovsky has been behind some of the most popular animated series ever released with Cartoon Network with the likes of Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and most recently Primal taking over screens. This means that with each new project from the prominent creator, fans are glued to the screen to see how it all shakes out. Now Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is finally here and in action with Adult Swim.

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal has officially kicked off its run with Adult Swim, and fans have been able to see how Genndy Tartakovsky's newest series sparks a whole new kind of story different from any of the other franchises they have seen from the creator. Now even more fans can check out how it all begins even if they have missed out on its premiere! Adult Swim has dropped the first episode of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal completely for free on its official YouTube channel. Check it out below:

How to Watch Unicorn: Warriors Eternal

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is now airing with Adult Swim on Thursday evenings, and will be streaming its episodes on HBO Max the next day. The series also re-airs quite a few time with both Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, and thus fans will have plenty of opportunities to tune into the new episodes even after they miss the initial premieres. As for what to expect from Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Adult Swim teases the new animated series as such:

"In Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, an evil force is looming across the dark, thick-aired streets of industrial revolution London when a group of heroes dubbed Unicorn are accidentally reawakened in the bodies of teenagers instead of adult hosts they've embodied in the past. Melinda, a powerful sorceress, Seng, a cosmic monk, and Edred, a warrior elf. With distorted memories and their magical abilities weakened and fragmented, the trio must work together with help from their steam-powered robot, Copernicus, to unravel the mysteries of their pasts and present that will reveal their path to defeating a timeless threat."

How did you like the premiere for Unicorn: Warriors Eternal? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!