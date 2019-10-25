Weathering With You Announces Second U.S. Theatrical Run

Weathering With You is one of the most anticipated anime films in recent memory, acting as the spiritual successor to the award winning, critically received movie of Your Name. Featuring a brand new story where a pair of star crossed lovers meet, one of which happens to have weathering changing abilities, the groundswell for this anime has been growing. Now, the studio that licenses Weathering With You has announced that starting early next year, the movie will be releasing in North America for a brief theatrical run before hitting the silver screen proper later in January, 2020.

Online News Source, Anime News Network, shared the upcoming theatrical run for Weathering With You in North America, beginning for two night on January 15th and 16th respectively, then opening for a nationwide theatrical release on the following day:

#News Fathom Events Screens Weathering With You Film in U․S. on January 15, 16 • GKIDS’ N. American theatrical run opens on January 17 #anime https://t.co/vtcschmDTD — Anime News Network (@Anime) October 23, 2019

Weathering With You isn’t just looking to take the world by storm in the theaters, it is also looking to overtake the Academy Awards, having submitted itself for consideration for the Oscar for “Best Animated Picture”, along with the recently release anime from Studio TRIGGER, Promare. Considering how well received Your Name was, Weathering With You definitely has a shot at taking home the prestigious award, putting it in good company with Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse and Spirited Away to name a few.

Written and directed by Makoto Shinkai, the film promises to once again unite the worlds of the mundane with the magical as the two high schoolers find themselves dealing with forces that can certainly be considered supernatural when all is said and done.

Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You was written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura will serve as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi will serve as art director. The film stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano along with Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho in currently unconfirmed roles. GKIDS has confirmed they have licensed the film for an English language release with the current release window of 2020.