Makoto Shinkai’s Weathering With You to Hold North American Premiere at TIFF

For fans of Your Name, the upcoming spiritual successor to the wildly popular animated film, Weathering With You, has been a must watch. Fans may get a chance to see the film a little earlier than most if they manage to head out to the Toronto International Film Festival. The long running festival, which started in 1976, will have a slew of new movies to show during this year’s festivities and Weathering With You has been added to its catalogue! The producers of the film bringing it stateside, GKIDS, have made the announcement that fans may be able to catch this upcoming film in Canada shortly!

GKIDS made the announcement on their Official Twitter Account that Weathering With You would be making its Toronto International Film Festival Debut this September:

Congratulations to Makoto Shinkai’s WEATHERING WITH YOU for its official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival @TIFF_NET. #WeatheringWithYou will have its North American premiere as part of the Special Presentations section.#MakotoShinkai #天気の子 #TIFF19 #TIFF pic.twitter.com/3Cp85cuyoq — GKIDS (@GKIDSfilms) July 23, 2019

Weathering With You will follow the story of a high school freshman who encounters a girl with an unusual power, creating sunny days! Though obviously, much like Your Name, this movie will be sure to be packed with much more emotion than its simple premise and will, most likely, have audiences leaving the theater emotionally shattered.

Other films of note that will be premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival will include Warner Bros’ Joker, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, and the Tom Hanks vehicle honoring Mr. Rogers, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

GKIDS has confirmed that they have licensed the film for an English language release with the current release window of 2020. They describe Weathering With You as such, “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”

The film stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano along with Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho in currently unconfirmed roles.