Weathering With You Shares New English Sub Trailer

Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name turned into one of the biggest anime film releases of all time, so all eyes have been on what the prominent director would be releasing next. We got our answer with Tenki no ko: Weathering With You, and after a successful release in Japan now the film will be opening up for a limited time in the United States. To celebrate this upcoming release, Fathom Events has shared a new English subtitled trailer for the film featuring new footage not seen in the other trailers released thus far.

GKIDS will be bringing Weathering With You to theaters in North America on January 17th, but Fathom Events will be holding special fan preview screenings for both the English dubbed release on January 15th and the original Japanese-language release on January 16th.

Makoto Shinkai directs and writes Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You for CoMix Wave Films. Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura serves as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi serves as art director. The film stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano along with Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho.

Opening earlier this July in Japan, the film has been given a major awards season push after its initial successful opening. Chosen as Japan’s pick for Best International Feature Film, it’s been a huge success for Shinkai overall, and this has been doubly impressive considering that it’s a follow up to the monumentally successful Your Name.

But considering the massive success he’s already been privy too, Shinkai has been prepared for both the positives and negatives that successful films bring. As the film makes its way around the world, Weathering With You will most likely only get bigger and more prominent from here on out.

GKIDS describes Weathering With You as such, “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”