Webtoon’s Best Isekai Is Ending Soon and It Needs an Anime ASAP

As with Japanese manga, the isekai genre has quite a firm grip over manhwa and webtoons. Be it reincarnation stories like The Beginning After the End or reverse isekai like Omniscient Reader, which are soon set to expand into major anime franchises, Webtoon has many such examples of series that prove just how popular and enjoyable the isekai genre continues to be even in the webcomic medium. That said, one isekai Webtoon series that doesn’t get nearly enough recognition is The Greatest Estate Developer, which is finally heading into a final season and all but demands an anime adaptation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of Episode 182, which was released on Webtoon on March 13th, 2025, The Greatest Estate Developer has finally concluded its second season. The latest episode, which is now available on Webtoon via Fast Pass, reveals that the next season will be the third and final one of the series. It is yet to be revealed when Season 3 will commence, though fans can likely expect the series to go on a brief hiatus. Episode 182 also includes a message from the creators of the series thanking fans for their support which reads, “Thank you all so much for your overwhelming love and support. Thanks to you, dear readers, we were able to successfully complete Season 2.” The message adds, “We’ll be back with Season 3 of The Greatest Estate Developer! Thank you again!”

Webtoon’s The Greatest Estate Developer Enters Its Final Season

Ever since its release on Webtoon back in November 2021, The Greatest Estate Developer by Lee Hyunmin and Kim Hyunsoo has slowly but surely established itself as one of the platform’s most underrated isekai series. With a 9.92 on Webtoon’s platform, with 1.1 million subscribers and counting, it’s easy to see why. The series is an excellent example of a story that takes a generic, dime-a-dozen premise but manages to make it work and turn it into something entirely its own.

The Greatest Estate Developer is witty, hilarious, and incredibly engaging from the get-go, even to those who may not otherwise be drawn to the genre, and it is simply baffling that the series hasn’t yet been picked up for an anime adaptation. Though the first two seasons have been quite lengthy, the third and final season will likely be much shorter as there isn’t too much of the original novel by BK Moon left to adapt.

Episode 182 concludes Season 2 on a most intriguing note while also creating the perfect segway to Season 3 as Lloyd foresees the future once again using the Ending Spoiler option. The final episode sets up the final battle as well as the ultimate antagonist of the series, the King of Hell, who, as seen in previous arcs, is looking to enslave Kim Suho and have him work in Hell for all eternity. Evidently, a full-scale war against Hell is on the horizon, as seen in the Ending Spoiler, making now the best time to pick up The Greatest Estate Developer before the ending is spoiled for readers, too.