“A Remnant of Watching Buffy”: Morgana and Oz Creator Talks Cozy Witches and Webtoon Success (Interview)

Amidst the Korean manhwa craze, Webtoon is quickly establishing itself as a hub of unique stories, bringing talented Western creators and their underrated webtoons into the limelight, much like Morgana and Oz by Miyuli. With over 83 million views on the platform and 1.5 million subscribers who tune in to every new chapter, this cozy romance webtoon centered around a vampire and a witch has clearly captured the hearts of many readers over the last three years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now with a print release under its belt through Webtoon Unscrolled, Morgana and Oz has reached a whole new avenue of success. Given the occasion, ComicBook got the opportunity to sit down with the webtoon’s talented writer and artist, Miyuli, who talks about their path to Webtoon, behind-the-scenes glimpses into the print adaptation, things that inspired the series, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and of course, what’s next for Morgana and Oz as the series heads into its third and final season.

ComicBook: Fans were first introduced to the world of Morgana and Oz through Leona the Werewolf, a short story submitted to Webtoon’s 2020 Short Story Contest that has since become a prequel to Morgana and Oz. At the time, did you already intend on writing a longer story set in the same universe?

Miyuli: Yes, at that time, I already had the character designs and some story ideas for Morgana and Oz. The prequel gave me a great opportunity to try out the scrolling format of webcomics and get used to drawing the characters more. My main story ideas were still unrefined when I posted the prequel, but it doesn’t collide too much with what became the main plot in the end.

If so, what was the process like of getting Morgana and Oz published under Webtoon Originals?

Despite not winning anything during that contest, Webtoon saw my intention for a bigger story so I got the chance to refine my ideas with the help of my editor. The prequel short story already got some critique and feedback with things like pacing and speech bubbles. With my editor, I was able to dig deeper into my story ideas, which changed quite a bit. I had to think a lot about the main themes and how to grip the readers’ attention and incorporate it in my outline. After we were happy with it, we went into writing scripts for all the episodes. The first episodes required the most rewrites. I got fantastic editorial feedback, and I think I eventually got the hang of it.

From the initial short story to the main series garnering over 80 million views on Webtoon to now having two physical releases under Webtoon Unscrolled, how does it feel to become a published author/comic artist?

It’s great to get my story to more people. Before, I only published my stories online or in small portions at conventions, so having a publisher behind my back is really great.

As both the writer and artist of the series, what was the process like when adapting the vertical-scrolling webtoon for print?

Thankfully, I had a lot of help from Webtoon and Wattpad with the translation to print. First, the panels were cut up for potential pages, afterwards, a designer arranged them into a pleasant composition. Of course, I had my own ideas to add, so I went and adjusted some of the graphic elements and redrew some panels to make them work better on the physical page. I also noticed that I never really paid any attention to how the colours would translate to a CMYK colour model used for printing. I’m now a little more conscious about that while drawing the new episodes.

So far, the series has released a coloring book and an art guidebook. Other than Volume 3 of Morgana and Oz, which will be released in September 2025, does the series have any more goodies, merch, or extras planned for release this year?

We’re working on more merchandise to add in the official Webtoon store, and there is also another plushy campaign planned. The German edition also has a lot of nice extras in the collector’s edition. If people catch me at conventions, I might have a print or keychain, but other than that, I would like to concentrate on finishing the series and the physical releases for now.

Talking about the series and its characters, vampire and witch pairings are pretty uncommon. Is there anything in particular that inspired this unique pairing?

I have always liked fantasy scenarios where you can often find magic and witchcraft. The cozy witch has become a popular aesthetic, but I also wanted to keep some of the dangerous magic aspects. My vampire fascination is probably a remnant of watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer as a teen. Back then, I used to watch a lot of vampire content, but in my story, I wanted to combine it with something wholesome.

One thing that stands out most about Morgana and Oz is the strong character designs. The vampires’ attire is very non-traditional and in sharp contrast with that of the witches. Was this perhaps intentional, and what inspired each group’s design and aesthetics?

I always like to design contrasts so thinking up the vampires’ and witches’ fashion was a lot of fun for me. I didn’t want to make it too modern, so it’s supposed to be a bit more of a retro feeling with movies like Grease as visual inspiration. Vampires are often depicted as goths, but here I wanted to go into more of a punk direction, while the witches wear uniforms. I’ve also been thinking about Morgana’s fashion style outside of the uniform lately. Maybe she’s more of a cozy flower goth type since she really likes Oz’s jacket.

Lastly, Morgana and Oz wrapped up Season 2 with a huge shocking cliffhanger. Is there anything fans can look forward to in Season 3?

Season 3 will have most of the things the readers have been asking for. There will be a lot more romance than before! And I want to focus a bit on Rory as a side character, and of course, his history with the antagonist. It will be the last season, so I’m excited to go all out. The very last chapter has been stuck in my head ever since I started drawing the series, so I can’t wait to finally give it shape. I hope readers will enjoy Season 3.

You can follow Miyuli on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for the latest updates on Morgana and Oz.

Volume 2 of Morgana and Oz is now available on Amazon, Target, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, Hudson Booksellers, Powell’s, and Bookshop. Be sure to keep an eye out for Volume 3 releasing on September 30th, 2025!