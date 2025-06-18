Webtoon Hypes New Exclusive Series Fusing Manga & Music Ahead of Debut

Webtoon, the digital webcomic platform, is buzzing with anticipation for its latest exclusive series, Sapient Dream, set to debut on July 6th, 2025. The webcomic is a unique collaboration with SONICdream‒ the creative label founded by renowned DJ and producer, Slushii (Julian Scanlan). Sapient Dream is a shonen action adventure that uniquely blends an engaging story with musical elements, making each issue a truly immersive experience for fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Co-created by Slushii himself and anime producer Rob Pereyda, Sapient Dream promises a multi-sensory journey. In each episode, music is directly infused into the storytelling, building on Slushii’s musical expertise and the viral success of his hit song “Past Lives.” This fusion of two distinct art forms creates a dynamic and engaging world that goes way beyond traditional webcomics, offering something truly novel to both manga and music fans everywhere.

A Universe Where Sound and Story Come Together to Create an Unforgettable Adventure

Sapient Dream isn’t just another webcomic; it is a new universe where the power of music is as much a part of the unfolding drama as the art and dialogue. Each episode will feature brand-new, musical overlays designed specifically for Webtoon, creating a connection to Slushii’s upcoming album, Chrysalis. This unique combination of music and comic means that the soundtrack isn’t just background noise, but an active part of the storytelling, playing into the emotions and action of each episode.

Sapient Dream follows Kuro, a seemingly ordinary high school student whose life takes a drastic turn when he rescues a mysterious alien sludge monster, throwing him full-throttle into a galaxy-wide fight against shadowy forces that threaten his very reality. As Kuro uncovers latent powers and makes unexpected alliances, he must confront the connection between his vivid dreams and the looming fate of the entire universe. Slushii describes Sapient Dream as a culmination of his passions, stating, “It’s anime, it’s music, it’s all the things that make me, me, rolled into one.” Sapient Dream is a high-stakes journey that will captivate fans of anime and manga alike, introducing them to Kuro’s exciting and dangerous world.

The excitement surrounding Sapient Dream goes beyond the digital debut with a confirmed presence at Anime Expo 2025. Fans will have multiple opportunities to meet Slushii and learn about his Sapient Dream universe. A joint panel appearance with Webtoon, “Webtoon & SONICdream Present: Sapient Dream,” is scheduled for Saturday, July 5, from 3:45–4:35 PM PT in Room 511ABC. The panel promises an exclusive look into the creation and world of the series. Following the panel, attendees can experience Slushii’s musical talents firsthand at the “Slushii: Operation Overload DJ Set” on Saturday, July 5, from 12:30 AM to 1:45 AM. For those eager to meet the creative mind behind Sapient Dream, a special “Slushii Meet & Greet” will be held on Sunday, July 6, from 1:00–2:00 PM PT at the Webtoon Booth (E-90).

The Anime Expo lineup promises to give fans an unforgettable experience even before the series officially launches. The combination of high-octane action, sci-fi themes, and an original musical score sets Sapient Dream up to be a must-read series for anyone looking for a fresh and unique storytelling experience on Webtoon.