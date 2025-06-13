The Legend of Korra & Plants vs. Zombies to Launch Webtoon Exclusive Content

Webtoon set to expand its digital comic library through a collaboration with Dark Horse Comics, bringing a wealth of beloved franchises to its English-language webcomic platform. The partnership between Dark Horse Comics and Webtoon will introduce five major titles, including new tales from Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra and the popular Plants vs. Zombies, alongside Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins, The Witcher, and Cyberpunk 2077. These iconic stories will be specially reformatted for Webtoon’s signature vertical-scroll, promising a fresh and engaging way for fans to travel back to their favorite worlds. The rollout of these highly anticipated titles is scheduled for the latter half of 2025, with specific launch dates to be announced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans Can Expect to Find Something New to Love in Classic Favorites

The expanded partnership between Webtoon and Dark Horse Comics is a significant development for digital comic fans, particularly those who have followed the adventures in the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe and the quirky battles of Plants vs. Zombies. For fans of Nickelodeon’s animated hit, The Legend of Korra, this collaboration means a well-deserved and highly anticipated continuation of Avatar Korra’s journey, with exclusive new stories crafted specifically for Webtoon. Returning to The Legend Korra years after the series ended aims to draw a new generation of readers into the world of bending and spiritual exploration, while also giving a fresh perspective for long-time fans. The success of Avatar: The Last Airbender comics on Webtoon, boasting over 13 million views, shows that the call for these stories in a digital, mobile-friendly format is loud and clear. The already existing viewership of Avatar comics on Webtoon sets a strong foundation for The Legend of Korra to thrive and connect with an even broader audience.

Similarly, the inclusion of Plants vs. Zombies is poised to delight fans of the globally popular game. The humorous and action-packed conflict between brain-hungry zombies and their resourceful plant defenders will continue in webcomic form, exclusively optimized for Webtoon. This move brings attention to the platform’s ability to adapt diverse storytelling styles, from epic fantasy to lighthearted, strategic battles, promising a wide appeal.

Beyond these two fan favorites, the collaboration will also introduce other highly anticipated titles from popular fandoms. Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins will bring the hit tabletop RPG to the digital page, allowing readers to jump headfirst into the high-stakes adventures (and sometimes misadventures) of a band of unlikely heroes. Meanwhile, fans of darker fantasy will find themselves drawn to The Witcher, following the mercenary monster slayer Geralt of Rivia on his path, based on the best-selling video game franchise and following Netflix series adaptation starring Henry Cavill (who will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the upcoming season). Lastly, the dystopian future of Cyberpunk 2077 will unfold in a collection of action-packed tales, introducing new characters within the neon-lit streets of Night City.

Tim Wiesch, Vice President of Business Development at Dark Horse, expressed excitement for the upcoming collaboration, praising Webtoon’s exceptional handling of their Avatar: The Last Airbender comics and expressing confidence in the platform’s ability to do justice to these beloved series to make comics more accessible to a global readership. The strategic reformatting for vertical scrolling is key, as it caters to the reading habits of mobile users and digital webcomic natives.

The full slate of titles is an exciting expansion of Webtoon’s already impressive content library, reinforcing the platform as a leading source in the world of webcomics. While specific launch dates for each series are yet to be revealed, the announcement itself has already sparked excitement among fans eager to dive back into these beloved worlds in a brand new way.