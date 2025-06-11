Webtoon Confirms Tower of God Creator’s First U.S. Appearance Next Month

Anime Expo 2025 is finally here, and there will be many guests, creatives, and fans from around the world convening in one location to celebrate the anime medium and rejoice in the new announcements and projects that will be revealed. Among the many people who will be attending the event is the creator of the massively popular and beloved Tower of God, which is one of the most popular webtoons of all time and has spawned two seasons of the equally popular anime series.

In a press release provided by Webtoon to ComicBook, Tower of God writer and illustrator SIU will be attending this year’s Anime Expo, as well as other webtoon creators, and this will be his first visit to the country. Webtoon Entertainment will be holding multiple panels and booths throughout the 4-day event, where fans will be able to gain insight into storytelling and art from experienced veterans, as well as meet the creators of their series. There will be many amazing panels at this year’s Anime Expo, but what Webtoon offers is incredible and very insightful into the growing world of Korean comics and their intersection with Japanese anime.

Fans Will Be Able To Meet Tower of God Creator

At the Webtoon booth (E-90) in the Entertainment Hall, fans can meet the creator of Tower of God, SIU, during his first signing event in the U.S., taking place on Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, from 1:00 to 2:30 PM PT. The booth will feature a limited-edition Tower of God poster, engaging games, photo opportunities, and free collectible signing cards. There will also be premium merchandise available for purchase, with a unique, exclusive item launched each day during the convention. The booth provides a variety of activities for fans of the platform.

Other prominent webtoon creators who will be in attendance are uru-chan (unOrdinary) and Brandon Chen (Just a Goblin and Overtime Elite), and in the WEBTOON panel programming, the colliding worlds of webtoon and anime will be discussed in detail. The panel will also discuss power systems in anime and action, the anime adaptations of Korean comics and its future, and more. Panel discussions include fight choreography in The Art of Battle (Thursday, July 3, 1:30 pm, Room 402AB), power systems in The Art of Leveling Up (Friday, July 4, 5:15 pm, Room 411), sports in pop culture (Saturday), and future trends in anime and webcomics (Sunday).

Throughout the 4 days, Webtoon Entertainment will bless fans with many informative panels, straight from industry experts and creators. The appearance of Tower of God‘s creator is especially big, and fans can expect to learn a lot more about the creation of the series, the future of the creator and what fans can expect from the series. The recent boom in webtoon to anime adaptation might be partly because of the immense success of Solo Leveling, but series like Tower of God, God of Highschool, and Noblesse were among the ones to open the floodgates and allow for this trend to thrive.