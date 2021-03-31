Weekend Box Office: Godzilla vs. Kong Remains On Top for Third Week

1. Godzilla vs. Kong (Photo: Warner Bros / Legendary) Week Three

Weekend : $7.7 million

Weekend : $7.7 million

: $7.7 million Total: $80.5 million Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. Along for the ride is Jia, an orphaned girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast. However, they soon find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla as he cuts a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two titans -- instigated by unseen forces -- is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the planet. Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

2. Nobody (Photo: Universal) Week Four

Weekend: $2.52 million

$2.52 million Total: $19.05 million Hutch Mansell fails to defend himself or his family when two thieves break into his suburban home one night. The aftermath of the incident soon strikes a match to his long-simmering rage. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must now save his wife and son from a dangerous adversary -- and ensure that he will never be underestimated again.



Nobody is directed by Ilya Naishuller from a screenplay written by Derek Kolstad. The movie stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksei Serebryakov, and Christopher Lloyd.

3. The Unholy (Photo: SCREEN GEMS) Week Three

Weekend : $2.06 million

: $2.06 million Total: $9.56 million Terror strikes when a disgraced journalist investigates a girl who has the inexplicable power to heal the sick. The Unholy is written by directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos, based on James Herbert's 1984 novel Shrine. The films stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Diogo Morgado, Cricket Brown, and Cary Elwes

4. Raya and the Last Dragon (Photo: Disney) Week Seven

Weekend: $1.9 million

Weekend: $1.9 million

$1.9 million Total: $37.6 million Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it's up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. The film's voice cast includes Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk.

5. Tom & Jerry (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Eight

Weekend: $1.09 million

$1.09 million Total: $42.5 million A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. Tom & Jerry is directed by Tim Story. The live-action cast includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, and Ken Jeong.

6. Voyagers (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Two

Weekend: $790,000

$790,000 Total: $2.55 million With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they're consumed by fear, lust, and the insatiable hunger for power. Voyagers is written and directed by Neil Burger and stars Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Renaux, Archie Madekwe, and Quintessa Swindell.

7. The Girl Who Believes In Miracles (Photo: Atlas Distribution Company) Week Three

Weekend : $155,000

: $155,000 Total: $1.8 million When young Sara hears a preacher say faith can move mountains, she starts praying. Suddenly, people in her town are mysteriously healed -- but fame soon takes its toll. The Girl Who Believes in Miracles is directed by Richard Correll. It stars Mira Sorvino, Peter Coyote, Austyn Johnson, and Kevin Sorbo.

8. In the Earth (Photo: NEON) Opening Weekend

Total: $506,000 As the world searches for a cure to a devastating virus, a scientist and a park scout venture deep into the woods. As night falls, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness as the forest comes to life around them. In the Earth is written and directed by Ben Wheatley. It stars Joel Fry, Reece Shearsmith, Hayley Squires, Ellora Torchia, John Hollingworth, and Mark Monero.

9. The Courier (Photo: Roadside Attractions) Week Five

Weekend: $462,800

Weekend: $462,800

$462,800 Total: $5.4 million The true story of a British businessman unwittingly recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. Forming an unlikely partnership with a Soviet officer hoping to prevent a nuclear confrontation, the two men work together to provide the crucial intelligence used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. The Courier is directed by Dominic Cooke. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, and Angus Wright.