‘Weekly Shonen Jump' Slashes Subscription Price For Holiday Sale

If you are looking for the perfect holiday gift to give an anime fan, you don't need to look much longer. Viz Media just slashed its subscription price for Shueisha's most popular magazine, and fans will want to jump on the sale before it disappears.

Get it? Jump? Yeah, alright.

You can head over to Viz Media's online store to check out its on-going sale. The site has slashed its annual membership ahead of the holidays. Rather than paying $26 for a 12-month membership for Weekly Shonen Jump, fans can pay $20 and get a ton of exclusive gifts.

"Save almost 60% when you become a member," Viz Media writes. "Purchase a 12-month membership and receive 48 digital issues, 4 exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh! cards mailed to your home, 200 pages of the freshest manga from Japan in each digital issue, member-exclusive content and more!"

If you buy into the membership now, you will get this month's current issue which houses some buzz-worthy updates. You can read up on the latest issue's description below:

"In One Piece, Luffy continues his valiant battle against Katakuri, but he still can't get the upper hand. Is it all in vain? And in One-Punch Man, the world reels from the shocking revelation of the Monster Association. Plus, tearful reunions in My Hero Academia!"

For those of you unfamiliar with Weekly Shonen Jump, the title is one of several Jump magazines published by Shueisha. The serial got its start back in August 1968 and is one of Japan's longest-running shonen anthologies. The serial is recognized for jump starting iconic franchises like One Piece, Dragon Ball, Naruto, and more.

