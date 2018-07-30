The Final Weekly Shonen Jump x Uniqlo T-Shirts Are Available Now

Uniqlo has released the final t-shirt designs in special partnership that celebrates the 50th anniversary of Japan’s iconic manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump!

As you will see in the promotional video below, the designs come directly from the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump and are based on memorable moments from its most popular series.

The final wave of shirts in the collaboration include pieces that draw primarily from Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Naruto. You can shop the entire lineup of Uniqlo x Shonen Jump UT graphic tees right here in sizes for adults and kids while they last. Keep in mind that these shirts are limited editions, so once they’re gone, they’re gone. At only $14.90 each, it probably wont take long (keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $70 or more). Previous releases in the Uniqlo x Shonen Jump lineup certainly went quickly.

On a related note, the Dragon Ball Super Goku Ultra Instinct Form Pop! Vinyl Figure #386, has been a super popular release in Funko’s anime lineup. If you want to get in on the action, you can still reserve a figure for yourself right here with shipping slated for October. The official description reads:

“Even now, as he fights, he continues to evolve.” Earth’s greatest defender and the leader of the Dragon Team is always formidable, but in his Ultra Instinct form, he’s practically unstoppable. Goku taps into his well-spring of potential, becoming his fastest and strongest self, baffling even Dyspo and Toppo.”

While you’re at it, check out out roundup of all of the anime Funko Pop figures Funko unveiled recently. They’ve been on quite a spree.

