Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Finally Returning for Season 4 in 2026: Watch the Trailer

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is finally coming back for new episodes next year, and the anime has dropped the first trailer and poster for Season 4. Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun has been one of the most surprising Shonen action hits of the last few years. Created by Osamu Nishi (who is also one half of the creator duo behind Ichi the Witch), the manga has been such a hit for Weekly Shonen Champion magazine that it’s led to just as impressive of an anime adaptation release. But it’s been a few years since the anime was last seen on our screens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun wrapped up its third season back in 2023, and thankfully confirmed a fourth season was on the way just a year later. Now this new season is finally coming our way next Spring, and it’s a lot to be excited about as the new episodes teases a focus on the formerly missing member of the Abnormal Class, Purson Soi. You can check it all out in action below thanks to a new trailer and poster released by Crunchyroll during the CCXP Brazil event this weekend.

What to Know for Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 4

Play video

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 4 is currently scheduled to make its debut some time in April 2026 as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule. No concrete release date has been revealed as of the time of this writing, but Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the anime’s new episodes outside of Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India. It’s also where you can currently catch up with the first three seasons of the series so far.

This next season of the series will be adapting the Music Festival arc, and that puts a huge focus on the mysterious demon student who has yet to fully appear in the anime. Though he has been a part of Iruma-kun’s class this whole time (and could be seen in the previous seasons’ opening or ending credit sequences), this arc is going to be the first time he’s fully addressed. Also explaining why he’s been seemingly gone from the series for such a long time as well is that he seems to be completely invisible.

What’s So Special About Iruma-kun?

Courtesy of Crunchyroll

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun has been such a unique kind of action series. Although it’s focused on a human boy who’s sold by his parents to live in the demon world, Iruma-kun isn’t entirely focused on the kind of demonic action that one might expect. Although there are some big action moments that showcase that Iruma-kun is becoming more impressive, it’s really just more about Iruma having a fun daily school life with his friends even in such a wild and hectic environment.

This class of demonic misfits might have been on the bottom of the social and academic food chain, fans have seen them work for three seasons to get to a much better position than ever. Now as they prepare for their next wave of tests as part of the upcoming Music Festival, you’re going to want to tune in to see what happens next.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!