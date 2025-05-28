Shonen Jump’s New Hit Series Releases Wholesome Crossover

In the absence of Shonen Jump’s former pillars, Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia, which both wrapped up their run a year ago, one particular series that has risen up to the challenge and absolutely stolen the vacant spotlight is Ichi the Witch by Osamu Nishi. This charming, magical series has become Shonen Jump’s new rising star, showing so much promise that it nearly started a feud between two major manga publishers. Having said that, Nishi’s oeuvre consists of far more than Ichi the Witch, and a new crossover just brought together two of her best works in the most wholesome way possible.

A recent post on X by Ichi the Witch’s official handle has revealed that Ichi the Witch and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, Osamu Nishi’s other series published in Weekly Shonen Champion, will be jointly celebrating the release of their upcoming volumes in June. Ichi the Witch will be releasing Volume 3 on June 4th, while Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun will be releasing Volume 43 on June 6th, commemorating the occasion with a crossover featuring new art and merchandise of both series’ respective protagonists. The announcement was accompanied by a joint poster of Ichi and Iruma taken from previous volume covers, as well as a preview of the adorable two crossover illustrations.

Ichi the Witch and Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Release Crossover Art

In the two crossover illustrations, Iruma has been drawn by Nishi, while Ichi has been drawn by Shiro Usazaki, the artist for Ichi the Witch, with the two dressed as witches in one illustration and demons in the other. In one, Iruma dons a witch’s hat, matching with Ichi, while in the other, the duo is pictured with adorable little horns. Both illustrations also feature adorable chibi versions of Kalego, Iruma’s familiar, and Uroro, the Majik that grants Ichi his powers, further highlighting the similarities between the two series.

While many may have discovered Nishi from Ichi the Witch, her previous work, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun has been making waves on Shonen Champion since its debut in 2017, growing into one of its flagship series with over 17 million copies sold as of November 2024 and a fourth season of its anime by Bandai Namco Pictures presently on the way. Although Baki has certainly sold way more copies, Iruma has all but become the face of Weekly Shonen Champion in the last couple of years, much like Luffy has been for Shonen Jump.

Safe to say, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun has acquired quite a sizable fanbase, though the series still remains niche internationally by simple virtue of being a Shonen Champion series. As such, it’s nice to see both of Nishi’s works come together for a crossover, giving both series more exposure as a result. For fans of Ichi the Witch looking for more of Nishi’s whimsical storytelling and a protagonist just as precious as Ichi, now’s the best time to pick up Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, while fans of the latter need to pick up Ichi the Witch before it becomes the next big sensation.

