Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 4 Announced: Check Out the First Look

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is coming back for Season 4 of the TV anime, and has revealed the first look at what to expect from the next wave of episodes. Osamu Nishi’s Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun made the jump to TV anime back in 2019, and the third season of the series wrapped up its run back in 2023. But it’s been quite a long wait since that third season of the series ended, so fans had begun to wonder whether or not the TV series was going to continue at all. Luckily, it’s definitely going to continue further.

Nearly two years since the third season of the anime came to an end, Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun has finally confirmed that Season 4 of the series is now in the works. As part of the celebration for the fifth anniversary of the TV anime series overall, the anime confirmed these new episodes are in the works. While there is no set release window or date as of the time of this publication, you can check out the first teaser trailer for Season 4 in the video above and new poster below.

How Does Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 End?

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun‘s third season was the most eventful in the anime’s run yet. As the first year of his run in the titular Demon School comes to an end, Iruma and the rest of the Abnormal class trained in their various abilities to be ready to take on the Harvest Festival. The final episodes of the season saw each of the classmates taking on the festival in the hopes of doing better than everyone else, and ultimately they were as successful as they were hoping to be as the third season ended.

But that’s far from everything that’s going to happen in Season 4, however, as now there’s yet another major festival before they can officially enter their second year in school. The Music Festival arc is coming next with the plan to highlight the mysterious student that’s been a part of Iruma’s class this entire time, but has hilariously been hiding their presence. Only being seen by in the opening and ending theme sequences (and sometimes obscured on top of that) fans will soon get to see why that’s been the case for so long.

How to Catch Up With Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun

If you wanted to catch up with Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun before the new season hits, you can watch the first three seasons now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. The anime’s next season will likely carry over the same staff and cast from the previous three seasons, but it has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this publication. This is one of those hidden gem series that feels like such a palette cleanser with each new episode, so you’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for it. As for what to expect from the third season, it’s teased as such:

“Human boy Suzuki Iruma becomes ‘grandson’ to the great demon Sullivan and begins attending demon school where ‘Grandpa’ serves as chair. Winning friends—and rising in demon rank, too—Iruma thrives in his new environment, overcoming the harrowing ordeals thrown his way! In the new season, further challenges await… it’s the Harvest Festival, and time for the annual test where students wade into the expansive and extremely dangerous (!) jungle to compete for food!! Classmates become rivals, and what erupts is a gargantuan battle of brawn and wits?”