What Is Detective Pikachu’s True Identity?

Detective Pikachu is pulling in the benjamins this weekend with a projected $57 million USD domestically with a noir-style detective story incorporated into the world of Pokemon. With the setting established for a gumshoe tale, there are certainly a good number of twists and turns to be found here. Most importantly, the movie tells us the true identity of Detective Pikachu and it may not be what you think!

The film itself follows our yellow private eye as he tries to discover the truth behind the death of Harry Goodman, the father of our other protagonist of the film, Tim Goodman, played by Justice Smith. Tim’s father seemingly died in a fatal car accident, which also left an amnesiac Pikachu turned detective trying to unravel what exactly happened. The adventure takes both Tim and Pikachu across Rhyme City, a new region that takes place in the Pokemon Universe where Pokemon live in unison with human beings and battles are few and far between for the pocket monsters themselves.

Obviously, there are big spoilers coming your way if you want to know the true secret behind who Detective Pikachu actually is, so keep that in mind before you scroll down to have the big reveal released in front of your eyes.

Detective Pikachu IS Harry Goodman. Harry and his Pikachu had discovered that the powerful cloned Pokemon, MewTwo, was being held captive and so they worked their magic to free the popular entity from its cage. In doing so, the pair were followed by a gang of rogue Greninjas, causing the car accident that seemingly took Harry’s life. Found by MewTwo, an uninjured Pikachu offered to give his body to Harry, who was critically injured. The clone transfered the conciousness from Harry’s body to Pikachu’s and thus Detective Pikachu was born.

The finale of the film reveals that Harry himself was played by none other than Ryan Reynolds himself. With his father restored to his own body, Tim decides that he wants to stay in Rhyme City for the foreseeable future and become a detective himself. While “Detective Pikachu” no longer exists in the same form as we knew him from the start, this isn’t to say that we can’t see the return of Tim Goodman and his Pokemon companion at some point in the near future.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is in theaters now! The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

