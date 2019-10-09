How to Watch Food Wars Season 4

Food Wars fans, the wait is almost over. In a matter of days, the show will return with its fourth season, and the tasty shonen plans to bring Soma’s adventure to a close. With the series on the horizon, there are plenty of fans wondering where they can watch the series, so ComicBook.com has your guide on how to cook with Soma!

For those who want to watch Food Wars, you should know the series debuts on October 11 in the United States. The series will be streamed subbed on Crunchyroll beginning on Friday, 10/11 at 9:30AM PT.

If you want to read up on this specific season, then you can thank Crunchyroll for their recent synopsis. The streaming site’s blurb for Food Wars! The Fourth Plate can be read below:

“Yukihira Soma was sharpening his cooking skills while working at his family’s restaurant, Yukihira Diner and entered the super-elite cooking school, Totsuki Teahouse Culinary Academy. While at the school, Soma encountered various other chefs and continued to grow, but things changed drastically as soon as Nakiri Azami took over as the school’s new director. He establishes Central, and the students become unable to cook freely anymore. Soma and his friends decide to fight back against how Central is handling things, which turns them into rebels.

And now, the time for their 2nd-year exams have arrived. Despite being put into one unfair situation after another, Soma and his friends keep pushing through, but Central also refuses to stop. Some of Soma’s friends end up expelled from the school. To try to turn things around, Soma and his friends challenge the new Totsuki Elite Ten to a Group Shokugeki.

Soma’s team have a huge victory in the first match, but things have only just begun. Enter the 2nd bout! Will Soma and his team be able to take the Elite Ten’s spots and save their friends?”

If you want to watch Food Wars‘ other seasons, they are also available to watch on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. However, fans should note the latter site has only two seasons available at the moment. Either of these sites can help you prepare for the release of season four, so fans better get to binging if they plan on rewatching the show before new episodes start churning out weekly.

Do you plan on checking out this fourth season once it goes live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!