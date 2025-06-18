Solo Leveling Successor’s Live-Action Movie Shares Major Update

Popular as Solo Leveling may be for now, the series already has a successor in Omniscient Reader, an anime adaptation of which is already on the way and might even surpass A-1 Pictures’ magnum opus. That said, before coming to anime, Omniscient Reader’s story is coming to the big screen with a live-action movie, which just gave fans an exciting new update on its release.

Lotte Entertainment recently revealed a new trailer for Omniscient Reader’s upcoming live-action movie titled The Prophet. The trailer has also confirmed a release date for the film which will premiere in theaters across South Korea on July 23rd, 2025, with an international release yet to be confirmed. The new trailer gives fans an all-new glimpse into the highly anticipated adaptation with a first look at many elements such as the System windows and the dokkaebi, putting to rest prior concerns that these elements may have been cut from the movie.

It’s been a year since Crunchyroll announced that Omniscient Reader would be getting an anime at Anime Expo 2024, with the animation studio yet to be announced. With no updates for such a long stretch of time, fans have turned their attention to the live-action adaptation, which, after being announced in 2022, is finally gearing up for release in 2025, now with a concrete release window just over a month away. For fans in North America, Omniscient Reader’s English-localized release won’t be far behind, with its debut in U.S. and Canadian theaters set for August 1st.

The first teaser for the film, released back in February of this year, received quite a bit of backlash over deviations from the source material. While few of these concerns have been addressed with the release of the full-length trailer, fans are still divided on the execution of certain aspects, particularly the CGI when it comes to the dokkaebi. Granted, this would be one of the toughest elements to get right, and other CG elements, such as the Star Stream System windows, do look pretty good, as do the ground rats that Dokja and company fight in the subway.

Given the anticipation surrounding this release and the growing interest in the Omniscient Reader franchise as a whole, hopefully, it won’t be too long till the film makes its way to international fans. While there are parts of the film that fans may have to make their peace with, the adaptation does look promising in other areas, particularly its star-studded cast of Ahn Hye-seop, Lee Minho, and Jisoo, which if anything, makes the film at least worth giving a chance.

Source: @lotteent on YouTube.