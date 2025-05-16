“Immediately Dropped”: Controversial Wind Breaker Pole Dancing Scene Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Wind Breaker Season 2 debuted as part of the Spring 2025 line-up and has just commenced the Roppo-Ichiza/Gravel Arc. The season kicks off with the KEEL Arc, picking up the story after the cliffhanger in the first season’s finale. After the chaotic arc is finished, the series properly introduces Tasuku Tsubakino, one of the Four Kings of Bofurin. Although Tsubaki was shown in the series before, this is the first time he’s getting focus in the story. After the KEEL Arc, Season 2 featured the Sakura/Tsubakino Arc, where Sakura and the others learn more about Tsubaki. They also join him on a mission, which turns out to be a house visit to an elderly man who lost his wife about a year ago.

Tsubaki owes the couple a lot and would check on the widower every chance he gets. As someone who had to hide his true self in fear of getting judged or mocked, Tsubaki learned about embracing his true self with the help of the elderly couple. Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7 brings Sakura and his friends to the red-light district where Tsubaki is working as a pole dancer. While the scene was appreciated by many fans, a lot of them were also upset by it.

Pole Dancer Tsubaki 🫦



— Watch WIND BREAKER Season 2 on Crunchyroll! pic.twitter.com/VKCk32MPz4 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) May 16, 2025

Wind Breaker Fans Did Not Like Tsubaki Doing a Pole Dance

While the author has confirmed that Tsubaki is a man, he is always dressed in feminine clothes. With long hair and makeup, he carries himself confidently and is even able to become one of the Four Kings of Bofurin. His backstory tells us about how he had a difficult time, believing he was normal for liking pretty things as a boy and doing makeup. Tsubaki is well-loved by the members of Bofurin, and they even support his crush on Umemiya, their leader.

The new Roppo-Ichiza/Gravel Arc commences in the latest episode, and while a popular account on X praised the pole dance scene, it was filled with hate comments towards LGBT representation. @laze91 remarks, “Shame really, I was enjoying this show until this. Immediately dropped.”

@Fx_Picasso adds, “Yeah… Imma stop watching this sh-t. It’s getting weird.”

Meanwhile, there were also fans supporting the character. @astralish adds, “Y’all nobody gaf about your dudebro homophobic transphobic ass saying ‘I’m dropping !!’ good f-cking riddance we don’t need your hate over here. Anyways, Tsubaki forever, all day, every day.”

“I enjoy the fragility of men when subjects of gays or cross-dressers ruin their day. It doesn’t get any funnier to be honest,” says @CozyBoyEdits.

Tsubaki is currently the only queer character in the show and the series has met with criticism over this. Global fans being outraged over something like this is nothing new. Luckily, whenever this happens, there are also plenty of fans supporting him against those haters. With so many people dropping it, there are also those whose interest was piqued by the pole dance scene. The series has made it clear that Tsubaki will be one of the major characters in the current arc. We keep seeing new sides of Tsubaki and there’s no doubt when the action begins, he will surprise us even more.

Wind Breaker Season 2 is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll with new episodes weekly on Thursdays.

H/T: @animetv_jp