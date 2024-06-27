Wind Breaker Season Two Announced

Wind Breaker has become a surprise hit, and now all eyes are on its next steps. The delinquent drama made its debut in April 2024 under CloverWorks, and its finale has pushed forward with an intense finale. Wind Breaker season one never once let up, so really, it is no surprise to learn that a second season is in the works.

Yes, that is right. Wind Breaker season two has been given the green light. The new season will premiere in 2025. As for further details, CloverWorks is keeping mum, but fans are very eager to see what the show has in store.

If you are not caught up with Wind Breaker, the manga got its start back in January 2021, and Kodansha is still rolling out chapters through Magazine Pocket. Creator Satoru Nii has earned little but praise for the manga since its launch. As for its anime, Wind Breaker came to life under director Toshifumi Akai. You can find the hit anime streaming on Crunchyroll, so for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Where the average scores are the lowest, but the fights are the strongest. Furin High School is renowned as a super school of delinquents. Haruka Sakura, a first-year student, came from outside the city to fight to the top. However, Furin High School has become a group that protects the town called the "Chime of the Wind Breaker" – Bofurin. The heroic legend of high school delinquent Sakura begins here!"

Are you caught up on Wind Breaker? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!