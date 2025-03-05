Wind Breaker Season 2 Hypes the Best Arc Yet in Release Date Promo & Trailer

Play video

One of 2024’s most popular anime, Wind Breaker, will soon return with its second season as fans just got the release date along with a new promo and trailer. The story follows Haruka Sakura, a headstrong high school student who transfers to Furin High, a school infamous for its delinquent students. Expecting to fight his way to the top, he discovers that Furin’s fighters, the Bofurin gang, protect their town rather than terrorize it. Sakura, as a new student at Furin, is soon drawn into their world of intense battles, loyalty, and camaraderie. As he grows stronger, he faces rival gangs, powerful enemies, and his own desire to prove himself.

The second season will kick off on April 3rd, 2025, featuring the KEEL Arc from the manga. Following the intense finale of the first season, CloverWorks wasted no time in announcing an anime sequel. The season was already on the Spring 2025 lineup, but the release date has only just been confirmed. The new key visual and trailer promote the KEEL Arc of the manga, which will follow the Bofurin first-years in a brutal battle with the notorious gang, KEEL. The finale of the first season was simply a prologue as Sakura and his friends prepared for an epic showdown.

Wind Breaker Will Hold a Special Screening Ahead of Season 2 Release

An advanced screening for Wind Breaker Season 2 will be held in Odaiba, Japan, on March 29th. Fans will get to watch the anime and even meet cast members, Yuuma Uchida, Nobuhiko Okamoto, and Junya Enoki. The details are shared on the official website of the anime, explaining the instructions to fill out the application along with some basic rules.

Applications have opened as of March 5th in Japan and will close on March 20th. While the screening won’t show any new episodes from Season 2, it will still be a delightful experience to watch Sakura and his friends on the big screen before meeting the voice actors.

What Should You Expect From Wind Breaker Season 2?

The first season’s finale delves into the challenges faced by Anzai, Sakura’s classmate. Anzai’s childhood friend, Nagato, gets entangled with dangerous members of KEEL. Determined to rescue Nagato, Anzai initially attempts to confront the gang alone but gets overpowered. After learning of Anzai’s struggles, Sakura and their classmates rally together, showcasing their unity and resolve to assist a friend in need. The first season ends on this cliffhanger as Umemiya, Bofurin’s leader, watches the first-years leave to confront KEEL.

Season 2 will continue the arc as Bofurin will enter the domain of their enemies. The season will also reveal KEEL’s leader, a ruthless fighter, challenging Furin’s ideals of strength used for protection rather than violence. As shown in the trailer, the two opposing groups will engage in intense battles as the conflict forces Sakura to grow as a fighter and a leader, reinforcing his belief in defending those in need. The second season is also expected to cover the Sakura/Tsubakino Arc, where the story introduces Sakura’s new rival, who will strengthen his resolve to improve himself.

