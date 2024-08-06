Witch Hat Atelier Creator Shares First Reaction to the Anime

Witch Hat Atelier doesn’t come out until next year, but the anime is already one of the fandom’s most anticipated. The fantastical series got its start in July 2016 thanks to creator Kamome Shirahama, and fans were quick to fall for Coco. Soon, the young witch will make her way to television with an anime from Bug Films, and the team is hard at work. After all, Shirahama has seen some of the anime herself, and she shared her first impression during a recent chat with ComicBook.

Speaking in Los Angeles, the creator of Witch Hat Atelier opened up about their first impression of the anime. It turns out the artist never imagined a world where Coco was brought to screen. And as far as the anime goes, she will have a difficult time accepting it is real until fans can all watch.

“While drawing the manga, of course, I always think in the back of my head that it’d be nice if one day the story turns into an anime. So this project is really a kind of manifestation of that dream. Of course, that dream also comes with more work,” the creator shared.

“For example, there are different promotional activities to plan as well as all the approvals on the anime side of things. I don’t know if I’ll really have a sense that we’ve made an anime adaptation until it actually goes on air, and I get to hear the reactions of all the [Witch Hat Atelier] fans.”

Clearly, Shirahama is taking the Witch Hat Atelier anime in stride even with its added workload. Of course, fans still have to wait awhile before the series makes landfall. Witch Hat Atelier has confirmed it will debut in 2025 with Crunchyroll overseeing its streaming in the United States. In the meantime, fans can always check out Shirahama’s manga courtesy of Kodansha. So for more info on Witch Hat Atelier, you can read its official synopsis below:

“In a world where everyone takes wonders like magic spells and dragons for granted, Coco is a girl with a simple dream: She wants to be a witch. But everybody knows magicians are born, not made, and Coco was not born with a gift for magic. Resigned to her un-magical life, Coco is about to give up on her dream to become a witch…until the day she meets Qifrey, a mysterious, traveling magician. After secretly seeing Qifrey perform magic in a way she’s never seen before, Coco soon learns what everybody “knows” might not be the truth, and discovers that her magical dream may not be as far away as it may seem…”

