Witch Watch Anime Announced With Special Trailer, Poster

It’s official! Witch Watch is ready to take the anime world by storm. After plenty of rumors, the team at Shueisha has set the record straight about Witch Watch. The Shonen Jump series is getting an anime, and we’ve been given our first look at the magical series.

As you can see below, a teaser trailer for Witch Watch was released today, and it dropped alongside a special poster. After all, the team at Shueisha is working hard with Bibury Animation Studios on this new series. Currently, Witch Watch is slated to debut in April 2025, and we have been informed of its lead cast members. So for those curious, you can read up on the cast below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Morihito: Ryota Suzuki



Nico: Rina Kawaguchi



Nemu: Tomori Kusunoki



Kanshi: Kohei Amasaki



For those unfamiliar with Witch Watch, the Shonen Jump series got its start in February 2021, and it has become a top-seller at Shueisha. The magical rom-com tells the story of Nico Wakatsuki, a teenage witch who moves into a home with her best friend-turned-familiar Morihito Otogi. The pair experience all sorts of episodic adventures with one another as Nico’s feelings for Morihito evolve into something bigger than she ever expected. Created by Kenta Shinohara, Witch Watch is an easygoing read filled with magical hijinks, so it was just a matter of time before some studio opted to adapt it.

Want to know more about Witch Watch? No sweat. You can read up on the series below thanks to its official synopsis:

“Morihito, a boy with the strength of an ogre, is about to start living together with his childhood friend NIko, who is training to be a witch. NIko’s magic leads to all sorts of unpredictable trouble, and with two teens under one roof… Let the fantastical antics begin! Magical comedy series by Kenta Shinohara creator of SKET DANCE and Astra Lost in Space.”

Are you excited to see Witch Watch tackle its very own anime? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!