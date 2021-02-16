World Trigger Reveals Next Episode Release Date Following Delay

✖

World Trigger has confirmed the release date for its next episode following its delay. The long awaited second season of World Trigger is now in full swing, but unfortunately the release of Episode 6 had to be delayed due to special emergency programming following a notable earthquake in Japan. While initially delayed without word on when it would be officially airing, the series has confirmed a new release date for Episode 6 of the series. Thankfully it won't be that much of a delay as it will be airing just a week after it was initially scheduled.

World Trigger's official Twitter account has confirmed that Episode 6 of Season 2 will now be airing on Saturday, February 20th. This is a week after its delay, and there's no word on how it will be impacting the rest of the season's broadcast schedule unfortunately. But at least the next episode is already on the way!

World Trigger's second season has been confirmed to last for a single cour of episodes in total. With the release of Episode 6, the second season will officially be halfway into its run. But for fans hoping that the second season would have lasted much longer, thankfully a third season of the series has been officially confirmed to be in the works. There have yet to be any release details confirmed for the third season of the series, but it was confirmed to be in the plans before the second season officially premiered.

