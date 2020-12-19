World Trigger Already Confirms Season 3

✖

World Trigger has announced a third season will be on the way! While we're currently waiting on the premiere for the much anticipated second season of the series, Toei Animation recently celebrated the upcoming episodes with a special presentation as part of Jump Festa Online 2021. It was here that World Trigger confirmed that the second season of the series would only be running for a single cour of episodes. Meaning it won't be lasting for a 70 plus episode run like the first season, but will instead have a 12 episode run until the Spring.

Along with the confirmation that World Trigger's second season would only be running for a single cour of episodes, the series has announced a third season is now in development. A release window for the third season will be confirmed at a later date following the release of the second season of the series -- which is getting ready to launch in January.

World Trigger Season 2 will be making its debut on January 9th, but some fans in Japan will be able to check out the new season early in theaters on December 25th. It has now been confirmed that the second season of the series will be running for a single cour of episodes, but there has yet to be a confirmation for the release date of the now confirmed third season of the series.

The second season will feature a returning cast alongside the new additions of Hisao Egawa as Gatlin, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Ratarikov, Mie Sonozaki as Wen So, Kenjiro Tsuda as Koskero, Ayumu Murase as Reghindetz, Ryoko Shiraishi as Yomi, Megumi Han as Yoko Katori, Kenji Akabane as Rokuro Wakamura, Yudai Mino as Yuta Miura, and Reina Kondo as Hana Somei.

