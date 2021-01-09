Watch: World Trigger Debuts Opening, Ending for Season 2

✖

World Trigger has debuted the opening and ending themes for its much anticipated second season! After bringing its massive 73 episode first season to an end back in 2016, the anime based on Daisuke Ashihara's original manga series has finally returned for its second season. It's been quite a while since fans might have experienced the events of the first season, and it seemed that the staff behind the new season factored that into the equation as well. With the new opening, for example, serving as a fun refresher on the events of the first season.

The opening theme for World Trigger's second season is titled "Force" as performed by popular K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and the new ending theme for the series is titled "Future Eternity" as performed by "Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai." With the first episode of the new season finally making its debut, now we got a chance to see these new sequences in action! You can check out the new opening and ending themes for yourself below:

World Trigger TV Anime Season 2 Opening. pic.twitter.com/4PRpEWraOc — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) January 9, 2021

World Trigger TV Anime Season 2 Ending. pic.twitter.com/Kc49KcTYfg — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) January 9, 2021

World Trigger's second season has been confirmed to run for a single cour of episodes. While its 12 episode order might not sit well with fans hoping to see another 70 plus episode season, the series has also confirmed that it is now already working on the third season of the series. There is currently no set release date for the third season as of this writing, but at least more episodes are on the way!

World Trigger's second season features a returning cast alongside the new additions of Hisao Egawa as Gatlin, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Ratarikov, Mie Sonozaki as Wen So, Kenjiro Tsuda as Koskero, Ayumu Murase as Reghindetz, Ryoko Shiraishi as Yomi, Megumi Han as Yoko Katori, Kenji Akabane as Rokuro Wakamura, Yudai Mino as Yuta Miura, and Reina Kondo as Hana Somei.

What do you think of the new opening and ending theme sequences for World Trigger's second season? What is your first impression of the new season so far? What are you hoping to see with the second season of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!