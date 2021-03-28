World Trigger Season 3 Confirms Release Window

✖

World Trigger has confirmed its release window for Season 3 of the series! When World Trigger first confirmed it was returning for a second season after a several years long hiatus, fans were initially bummed to find out that the second season would not be running anywhere near the over 70 episode order of the anime's first season. Ending with a single cour of 12 episodes with the Winter 2021 anime season, fans weren't exactly too miffed as the third season had already been confirmed to be in the works.

First announced before the second season even premiered, World Trigger Season 3 has now been confirmed for its return later this October as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule in Japan. To celebrate this confirmation during AnimeJapan 2021, World Trigger released the first preview stills of the third season through its official Twitter account. You can check them out below as we gear up for October:

The second season of the series continued to expand the world of Daisuke Ashihara's original manga series, and while the second season was nowhere near as long as the first, these two seasons are releasing so closely together that it's kind of like the second season is running for two cours overall. But this is considered an official Season 3, rather than a Season 2B, so there is lots to be excited about for the series when it makes it return this Fall!

