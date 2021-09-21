Anime Fans Shoutout the Worst Shows They’ve Ever Seen

When it comes to anime, there are some shows you have to watch, and then there are plenty of mid-tier titles. But as with anything, there are some shows you should absolutely avoid. Over the decades, some seriously bad series have made their way to television, and the anime fandom is having a reckoning about some of the worst.

The whole conversation was ignited on Reddit before making its way across sites like Twitter and beyond. A question was asked simply as one fan wanted to know what others believed to be the worst anime out there. It did not take long for the fandom to respond, and well – the answers are too good to believe.

From Pupa to Hand Shakers and Big Order, a handful of anime series were taken out for a beating. Fans shared their complaints without reserve as many questioned the animation of the shows while others focused on the content. As for others, the worst picks were born from a horrific combination of factors. Some of these include infamous series like Gibiate and The Detective Is Already Dead.

But please! Don’t take our word for it! You can find some excellent reviews below just to get an idea of the kind of trash being discussed online…

“Worst I’ve ever seen was Kakugo no Susume. Came out in the US as “Apocalypse Zero”. Terrible in every possible sense. There’s just no good way to properly describe this steaming pile. The flying zombie fetuses are only the -start- of the awful. For the love of all that’s holy, don’t go look this up. We watched a fansub at the college club in the 90s and after the viewing, the tape was -burned-. We got a bucket and actually set fire to the tape, it was that bad,” Avatar_exADV wrote as a note for older anime fans.

Pupa got more than one mention, but M-M-M_666 described the show best. “Pupa. I recommend it if you want to question every life decision that led you to trying watching it,” they wrote, and yeah – that is the case for most stories with cannibal incest.

And for borderline series like Glasslip, it seems more fans have turned on the show than not. As LunarGhost00 writes, “I kept thinking “this show doesn’t make sense right now, but surely there will be a big payoff in the end that explains everything,” only for it to end with no story progression at all. I’m actually impressed someone managed to write a 13-episode story about literally nothing. It’s like the writer’s procrastination manifested itself into an anime. One of the few anime I regret wasting my time on.”

Clearly, there is some awful anime out there, and only some of them are so bad they’re good. The Internet has made it easier than ever to weed out the gems from the gunk. But if you have seen a truly terrible anime before, you know the story sticks with you forever.

