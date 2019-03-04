WWE Superstar Asuka Does Fusion Dance with Sheamus

WWE Superstar Asuka has been one of the most popular signings to the brand ever since she first made the jump from its NXT brand to the main shows, and a large part of that popularity is due to her willingness to be a bit silly.

She recently met her match in silliness with WWE Superstar Sheamus, who also knows a thing or two about getting a bit ridiculous, as the two posed in Dragon Ball’s iconic Fusion Dance pose. You can check it out below.

Sheamus often does the Fusion Dance with his current Tag Team partner Cesaro before every one of their matches on WWE‘s SmackDown, and it seems that Asuka wanted to get it on the fun of this as well as the two shared a moment in between what are most likely intensive workouts. Asuka is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion, and if she fused her abilities with Sheamus, there’s a good chance she would further cement her reign.

Fans have been loving this picture so far, but Dragon Ball fans can be ruthless. Many of them are hilariously suggesting that this fusion in particular would fail considering the mis-alignment of their fingers. Dragon Ball’s Fusion Dance can have some pretty strict requirements in which both fighters need to stand at completely mirrored angles. But the result will bring out a powerful warrior, so the effort is worth it all in the end. Hopefully Asuka gets to have this kind of fun on SmackDown someday.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

