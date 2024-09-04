Yaiba Releases First Full Trailer, Poster

Many anime fans consider Case Closed to be one of the biggest franchises in the medium, even if catching all of Detective Conan's episodes might be a little bit difficult. Alongside following the case-cracking mysteries of the anime protagonist, the series has spawned a handful of spin-off series that have further expanded on the universe. Such is the case with Yaiba, another series created by Conan creator Gosho Aoyama. The small samurai might have had his own anime series in the 1990s but that isn't stopping Wit Studio from returning to Yaiba as the upcoming anime revival has a new trailer and poster to show off the next animated chapter of the swordsman.

Yaiba initially appeared in his self-titled manga series in 1988, garnering a handful of chapters before the initial series ended in 1993. Thanks to being created by Case Closed's Gosho Aoyama, Yaiba did have a crossover with Detective Conan in a special installment released in the year 2000. Anime fans are sure to be familiar with Wit Studio as the production house has made a name for itself working on series such as Attack on Titan, Suicide Squad Isekai, Ranking of Kings, and many others. Considering the versatility of Wit, it makes sense that they would be a good fit for Aoyama's sword-swinging epic.

Yaiba is Coming

While Wit has yet to reveal a release date for the upcoming anime adaptation, it has revealed the three big characters that will bring Yaiba Kurogane and his supporting cast to life. Minami Takayama will play the part of Yaiba, Manaka Iwami will take on the role of Sayaka Mine, and Yoshimasa Hosoya will portray Takeshi Onimaru.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Yaiba, the original anime season unfortunately isn't currently available to stream in North America. The description for the original manga released by publisher Shogakukan reads as such, "The protagonist, Kurogane Yaiba, is a samurai wild child who trains in the jungle with his father, Kenjurou. By a twist of fate, the determined samurai, Yaiba, returns to Japan and encounters his rival, Onimaru Takeshi. Yaiba, who lives for serious battles, embarks on a spectacular adventure when Onimaru obtains the "Legendary Demon Sword!"

Want to follow along with Wit's next big anime series? Follow Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Yaiba and the works spawned by creator Gosho Aoyama.