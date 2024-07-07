Dr. Stone: Science Future Finds Home at Crunchyroll

Dr. Stone Science Future, the fourth and final season of the TV anime, will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it premieres! Following the end of the third season, Dr. Stone announced last Fall that the anime would be returning for a fourth season. But while there has yet to be a release window or date revealed for the new slate of episodes as of the time of this publication, it has also been announced to serve as the final season of the TV series overall. Now there’s been another substantial update ahead of the new season’s release in the future.

Crunchyroll took the stage during Anime Expo 2024 this year to announce more of the projects they have in the works, and confirmed more of the licenses for exclusive anime they will stream in the future. These included the confirmation that Dr. Stone Science Future will be one of the many new series they will offer. There are unfortunately no further details to glean from the announcement, but it will be streaming for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS upon release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch Dr. Stone

With the fourth and final season of the Dr. Stone anime now in the works, and the TV series celebrating its fifth anniversary overall, it’s the best time to check out its episodes released thus far. You can now find the first three seasons of the Dr. Stone anime with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio now streaming with Crunchyroll. There’s also the Dr. Stone: Ryusui special released in between the second and third seasons to help bridge the gap of events if you wanted to see even more of how it all came together. As for what to expect from the anime’s story, Crunchyroll teases the Dr. Stone TV anime on a whole as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”