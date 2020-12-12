Yashahime Preview Hints At Big Change For Towa

✖

The latest episode of the anime sequel series to Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, focused on the trio of demon hunters facing off against a demonic pond and a sinister serpent, but a preview for the next episode has shown us a very different version of Towa that might have big ramifications for the series. As Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha attempt to make a living by fighting supernatural threats while trying to track down the Dream Butterfly that stole Setsuna's ability to dream, the mysteries of what happened to their parents remain as the series created by Rumiko Takahashi marches forward.

Towa and Setsuna have a very interesting relationship, in that the former was raised in the modern era thanks in part to a mysterious portal that dropped her smack dab in front of Kagome's brother, while the latter walked in the path of her father Sesshomaru and her uncle Inuyasha in spending her days fighting demons in the past. With Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, tagging along, the sequel series has been doing its best to live up to the high standard set by the original anime that has become a fan favorite among anime fans since debuting years back!

Twitter User Quennie93 shared some of the still images from the preview that shows that Towa seems to have lost her demonic power, transforming her hair from white to black, which was a common occurrence that Inuyasha himself would go through in the first anime series:

Im loving #towa with this hair and length. And why did her hair turn black instead of brown🤔 Thats so odd! On top of that her eyes are a strange shade of brown. Its not brown like #Moroha. And the red streak still there?

Inuyasha, as fans of the series might know, would lose his demon power during each "new moon", which would also result in his hair changing color from white to black. With Towa clearly exhibiting the same occurrence as her uncle, it will be interesting to see why both Moroha and Setsuna appear to be unaffected!

Inuyasha, as fans of the series might know, would lose his demon power during each "new moon", which would also result in his hair changing color from white to black. With Towa clearly exhibiting the same occurrence as her uncle, it will be interesting to see why both Moroha and Setsuna appear to be unaffected!