Miss Smiling Friends? YOLO: Rainbow Trinity Is Going to Be Perfect for You

YOLO is gearing up to return for its third season, and the first look at the new episodes go to show that it’s going to be perfect for the fans missing out on Smiling Friends right now. Michael Cusack has been working with Adult Swim for quite a while, but made a major name for himself with the breakout success of Smiling Friends, which he co-created with Zach Hadel. But even with all of the success seen from that series, Cusack’s own project YOLO has yet to reach that same level of popularity among animation fans online. That’s going to change soon, however.

Following the release of YOLO: Silver Destiny last year, it was quickly confirmed that Adult Swim would be bringing Cusack’s animated series back for another round of episodes. This third season, YOLO: Rainbow Destiny, is now in the works for a release in the near future, and Adult Swim has released the first look at the new episodes. This new season is already looking wacky for Sarah and Rachel, and it’s even combining a few of the special animated techniques seen in Cusack’s work on Smiling Friends too. Check it out below:

What Is YOLO: Rainbow Destiny?

YOLO: Rainbow Destiny is the third season of Michael Cusack’s YOLO animated series that first began with YOLO: Crystal Fantasy back in 2022. Renewed for Season 3 last Fall, the new season currently does not have a release window or date for its new episodes as of the time of this publication. But it’s going to be scratching that itch that Smiling Friends fans might have while that series is currently in the works on returning for its own third season as well. Because much of the humor, tone, and cadence fans loved in that series can be seen in this one as well.

YOLO carries much of Cusack’s humor that could be seen in other smaller projects before its debut. Starring a duo of young women named Rachel and Sarah, the two of them go on increasingly wild adventures in Australia as they both grow as friends and potentially apart as they navigate their changing lives. There’s a lot going on under the hood of any given episode, but watching is still a fantastic experience as the series’ absurd comedy makes each of their adventures wilder than the last. Fast jokes, wacky animated characters, and just a hint of cynicism makes it a great show.

What’s Next for YOLO?

With Smiling Friends Season 3 now in the works, YOLO: Rainbow Trinity is going to be a great show to tide you over in the meantime. If you wanted to get the jump on the new season by catching up with everything that’s happened already, you can now find the first two seasons of YOLO streaming exclusively with Max. These two seasons aren’t held down by serialized stories so you can just jump right into the new episodes, but they’re the perfect way to see the kind of humor and fun the show has.

YOLO is sneaky in the way it serializes its episodes, however. Because while there is now overt story tying each episode into the next, Sarah and Rachel themselves go through their own respective growth as their friendship changes. Sarah starts to think more for himself, and Rachel starts being less aggressive and uncaring of Sarah’s feelings. They ended the second season tighter than ever before, so now it’s only a matter of time before we get to see what’s next for them in the upcoming third season of Adult Swim animated original. It’s likely hitting sometime next year.