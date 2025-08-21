Fans Unable to Attend Anime NYC Can Get This Incredible Manga Magazine for Free

Young Magazine is a Japanese anthology magazine targeted at the adult male (seinen) demographic. Kodansha began its publication in June 1980 and, since 1989, has run weekly publications. In celebrating the 45th anniversary of the magazine’s publication, Kodansha has a new U.S. release of Young Magazine exclusively for American audiences with some exciting new manga titles, mainly being featured at Anime NYC and participating Kinokuniya book stores. Featuring 19 new chapters to debut, the new titles being unveiled from legendary manga creators like Shuzo Oshimi (The Flowers of Evil), Masaaki Nakayama (PTSD Radio), and Shuichi Shigeno (Initial D and MF Ghost) to help boost the magazine’s American launch, the most popular titles will be chosen by fan votes to continue to be serialized in future editions with a special edition magazine to be released.

Unable to attend the largest anime convention on the East Coast, Anime NYC? Don’t live near one of the few and far between Kinokuniya book stores located within the U.S.? Wishing you could get your manga-loving hands on the first English edition of the famous manga magazine? Fret not! It’s not only the case that you can get this highly sought-after, phenomenal first-edition English translation of Young Magazine, but you can get it for free!

Get Your E-Book Issue Now!

While this Special Issue of Young Magazine is otherwise only available as a 45th anniversary promo item at the currently in-progress Anime NYC convention and participating Kinokuniya book stores scattered throughout the U.S., international manga fans don’t have to miss out! As the manga magazine is known for featuring and serializing popular sci-fi, dark horror, and cyberpunk titles for adults such as Akira, Ghost in the Shell, Initial D and Dragon Head, the first English edition 1000+ page tome includes bonus content and new manga written by both emerging and renowned artists such as the first chapter of Under Ninja by Kengo Hanazawa and the new series Subaru and Subaru by Shuichi Shigeno.

Unfortunately, Anime NYC has already begun its events running from today until Sunday, August 24th and Kinokuniya stores, especially participating ones, aren’t exactly very common in the U.S.. So, what’s a manga fan to do to get a copy of this special first English edition of Young Magazine? If you live in the U.S. and can’t make it to Anime NYC nor a Kinokuniya but still want this special 45th anniversary English issue, U.S. manga fans can nab a copy at the eBook store BOOK☆WALKER here at this link to add it to your library for free!

Along with Young Magazine putting out this exclusive English edition, manga fans can also vote amongst 16 eligible titles for which top five manga series to continue serialization in English. Vote by November 10th and make manga history! In addition, there will also be several additional new titles that fans can anticipate reading upon release. Alongside Shuzo Oshimi’s new title, Me and Bob Dylan (and My Father), and The Silent Forest by Masaaki Nakayama, for those who run on excitement and gasoline, fans also eagerly anticipate Shuichi Shigeno’s new Initial D and MF Ghost sequel, Subaru and Subaru.

Are you a fellow manga fan getting your eBook copy? Let us know in the comments which magazine manga titles you’re looking forward to the most!