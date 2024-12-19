Hit Science Fiction Mystery Unveils 2025 Anime Trailer: Watch

Your Forma looks like it could be the sleeper sci-fi hit of 2025. The brand-new anime series is based on the light novels by Mareho Kikuishi and Yoshinori Kisaragi. Ahead of the show’s 2025 premiere, fans were just treated to a brand new trailer, staff update, and key cast members.

The new trailer sets up Your Forma‘s mind-bending sci-fi premise, where detectives enter people’s electronic memories to solve crimes. Known as “brain drives,” the animation beautifully reflects the journey into the victim’s psyche as electronic investigator Echika Hieda and her android partner Harold try to solve an unsolvable crime.

Your Forma Anime Cast & Staff Revealed

The new trailer is available with English subtitles and teases the mind-bending mystery that feels like it was ripped from a Philip K. Dick novel. In addition to the new trailer, the actors behind the two lead characters have been revealed. Kana Hanazawa (The Garden of Words) voices Echika Hieda, the lead electronic investigator. She is joined by Kensho Ono (Vinland Saga), who plays Echika’s android partner, Harold.

The series is directed by Takahura Ozaki (Goblin Slayer), which is being produced by Geno Studio (Golden Kamuy) and Twin Engine (Vinland Saga). The first volume of Kikuishi and Nozaki’s light novel series was published in March 2021 and ended after six volumes in 2023. Yoshini Kisaragi released the manga adaptation in 2021, which also ended in 2023. It has been confirmed that the Your Forma anime adaptation will adapt the second light novel in the series, which focuses on Harold and his “brother” after they are suspected of a crime.

What Is Your Forma?

Your Forma blends heavy sci-fi elements with a noir mystery as “electronic investigators” dive into people’s electric memories to solve crimes. Yen Press describes Your Forma as: “In an alternate 2023, the Your Forma, a miraculous “smart thread” technology initially developed to treat a massive outbreak of viral encephalitis, has become an integral part of daily life. But these convenient devices have an invasive drawback—they record every sight, sound, and emotion their users experience.

For electronic investigator Echika Hieda, diving into peoples’ memories via the Your Forma and hunting for evidence to solve the toughest crimes is all part of a day’s work. The problem is, she’s so good at what she does that her assistants\ fry their brains trying to keep up with her. After putting one too many aides in the hospital, the top brass finally furnishes Echika with a partner on her level, a brilliant yet cheeky android named Harold Lucraft. Does this unlikely duo have what it takes to resolve their mutual suspicions and avert a deadly technological infection from sweeping across the globe before it’s too late?”

