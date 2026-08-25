Controversial Manga Sequel Announces Final Chapter This Fall

With anime becoming a bigger storytelling avenue these days, some anime fans feel like there can potentially be some drawbacks to trying to sell series to fans worldwide. Ubel Blatt, for example, is a manga series that had some serious changes made to its source material to present its story to a wider audience. With the anime adaptation not confirming that a second season is in the works, it seems that the original manga also has some bad news for readers. Ubel Blatt is preparing to end its latest chapter this October, and the future for the series is anyone’s guess.

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Earlier this week, the publication known as Monthly Big Gangan announced that Ubel Blatt 2 would be releasing its final chapter on October 23rd. Next month, the manga will take a break from the magazine, leaving fans time to speculate about its curtain call. While the sequel hasn’t hinted at what we can expect in this grand finale, this makes for a far shorter run than the original manga that kicked things off for the fantasy world of Koinzell and company. Ubel Blatt II: The Knights of the Deceased King, for those who might not know, takes place one year after the events of the first series and sees the sword-slinging elf taking on a new challenge. With Glenn defeated, the Knights of the Deceased King are attempting to resurrect the antagonist, so it’s up to Koinzell to take up arms once again.

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The Controversy of Ubel Blatt

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So what was the controversy that was surrounding the Ubel Blatt anime adaptation? When the series first landed on Amazon Prime Video in 2025, serious changes were made from the source material to help push it to a larger audience. In the original manga series, Koinzell was more than willing to take part in some serious adult activities as part of his quest, which were so graphic that they were not chosen to bring to the small screen. While the graphic material didn’t make its way to the anime, it was not removed from the original manga series, remaining a big part of the protagonist’s story, for better or worse.

As mentioned earlier, Ubel Blatt hasn’t confirmed that a second season is in the works, though considering the franchise wasn’t quick to renew, many fans are wondering if the fantasy series might be a “one and done.” On top of the bad news that the anime won’t be seeing a second season any time soon, Ubel Blatt has not confirmed whether there will be a third part of the manga. With creator Etorouji Shiono working on the series since it first debuted in 2004, he’s certainly earned a retirement from the fantasy series.

Via ANN