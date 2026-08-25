My Hero Academia Creator’s Latest Manga Is a Massive Hit Even Weeks After Its Debut

Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is one of the most successful anime and manga franchises of all time. The manga began serialization in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2014 before Studio Bones released an anime adaptation two years later. While the anime wrapped up the main story with the final season in December 2025, the series released one special episode in May 2026 and an anime short in August. However, the manga ended its serialization even earlier in August 2024. Although My Hero Academia isn’t Horikoshi’s debut manga, he gained worldwide recognition thanks to this exceptional hero story.

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However, after two years of break, the manga creator returned with a one-shot, Quit Laughing, Shijima, on August 9th, 2026. It’s the first time he created a completely new story after MHA’s debut, and fans from across the globe loved it. The one-shot is still one of the most popular series on the official app of Manga Plus, as it ranks high among the hottest and trending series on the platform. At the time of writing this article, the manga has ranked second on the hottest list and first on the trending list. Despite being a 60-page story, fans’ reception is more than excellent enough for it to get a full serialization.

Quit Laughing, Shijima Deserves to Be a Weekly Serialization

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One-shots are often released to test the fans’ reception to see if it’s worth continuing. A lot of the time, these one-shots are also standalone stories that don’t require a weekly serialization, but that’s not the case here. Horikoshi used the 60-page-long short story to introduce the premise of a brand new world he created. With new power systems, a horror backdrop, and lovable characters, the one-shot ends in a way that leaves room for a longer story.

Not to mention that rarely does any one-shot get this much global recognition, and it’s all thanks to Horikoshi’s exceptional storytelling and stunning art style. Thanks to the horror theme and the concept of the female lead being used as a sacrifice, the story is much darker than it appears. The ending happens only after the main character saves her after getting a newfound power, which is strangely similar to Dark Deku.

While there’s no guarantee that the series will ever release new chapters, the bright side here is that Horikoshi doesn’t plan on stopping after MHA’s success. He will keep working as a manga creator to introduce fans to new stories. Even if the author plans to expand the story in the future, we might have to wait a couple of years or even longer for him to release an official confirmation. Quit Laughing, Shijima is available to read for free on the official app of Manga Plus.