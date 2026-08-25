Five Years Later, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Biggest Anime Installment Is About to Become Even Easier to Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime of the modern generation, and so far, the anime has received three seasons and a movie. However, the anime’s availability across streaming platforms has also been a concern, especially with Crunchyroll being dominant among anime fans. Getting a subscription primarily to watch this popular anime can be a high cost, and thus, other platforms that also host anime in their libraries might be the more optimal option. Netflix has been emerging as a secondary platform, allowing fans hoping to watch Jujutsu Kaisen to do so.

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But in recent news, Jujutsu Kaisen is becoming even easier to watch as its full library is also becoming available on Hulu. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 was available on Hulu for a while, but Hulu expanded its library with Season 2 added in March of this year, followed by Season 3. However, the streaming platform was still missing what is arguably Jujutsu Kaisen‘s biggest production by MAPPA: the movie. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was first released in December 2021, and now, in an official press release by Disney, it has been announced that the movie will also be added to Jujutsu Kaisen‘s library on September 30, 2026.

Jujutsu Kaisen Is Now Completely Available On One of the Newest Promising Streaming Platforms

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With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on Hulu next month, the streaming service will have completed the set for one of the most popular modern shonen anime, solidifying itself as a promising anime streaming platform. Even Netflix only recently got the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen, highlighting that Hulu is catching up faster. This year has seen the platform add many new series to its library, and it is gradually catching up with leading streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix. The platform also includes staples of the anime industry, including Hunter x Hunter, one of the masterpiece shonen anime that recently left Netflix, making Hulu one of the primary anime platforms.

Meanwhile, Hulu is also expanding its hand in exclusivity and arguably has some of the best exclusive seinen anime, including Code Geass and Heavenly Delusion. There have been many exclusive anime recently on Hulu as well. This further signifies Hulu’s growing presence as an anime streaming platform, much like Netflix. With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s biggest project, the movie, Hulu is now a solid home for the franchise.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was undoubtedly one of the best-looking anime movies out there and arguably the best-looking in the franchise. Thus, those who only have a subscription to Hulu and have been missing out on Jujutsu Kaisen can now make the most of Hulu by watching the entire series, including the movie, which will be available by the end of September worldwide.