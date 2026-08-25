Black Clover Creator Returns With Perfect Haikyu Fan-Favorite Tribute

Black Clover might have ended its run earlier this year after 11 long years of serialization, but the creator behind it all has returned with a perfect tribute to a major Haikyu! fan favorite breakout character. Black Clover officially came to an end earlier this Spring, and fans have been spending the first half of the year saying goodbye to the long running series. It’s had one of the better runs to its finale of any of the Shonen Jump hits from the 2010s, so fans can’t wait to see what the creator can cook up next.

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While it’s far from a brand new series, Black Clover series creator Yuki Tabata has returned with some special new art celebrating a fellow Shonen Jump hit from the 2010s, Haruichi Furudate’s Haikyu!!. As part of a new trading card game for the franchise, Tabata has released official art with this take on Aoba Johsai High’s Toru Oikawa and makes for a perfect fit for the two franchises. You can check it out below.

Black Clover Creator Shares New Tribute to Haikyu!!

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Black Clover might have ended its run earlier this year, but there’s still much more on the way from the franchise in the immediate future. After five long years of waiting, Black Clover is finally set to return for Season 2 of the anime later this October as part of the jam packed Fall 2026 anime schedule. The new episodes will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll outside of their debut in Japan, so you’re going to want to make sure to catch up with the first season’s 170 episodes in the meantime before jumping into what is coming our way next.

It’s just one of the major new releases that Shonen Jump fans have to look forward to for the 2026-2027 window too as Haikyu!! also has its own anime return now in the works. Haikyu!! is now readying for the second of its feature films meant to bring the anime to its grand finale, and it will continue to follow Karasuno High School as they work their way through the Nationals tournament. Hitting theaters across Japan in 2027, Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant has unfortunately yet to reveal any potential international release plans as of this time.

What’s Next for Haikyu?

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Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant is only one of the new anime projects slated for a release in 2027 as there is also a new TV special now in the works as well. Haikyu!! Where Monsters Go is a brand new special that’s set to adapt one of the matches that would have been skipped over in the anime otherwise. Focusing on the match between Fukurodani and Mujinazaka High Schools, it’s one that fans would not have seen if the anime didn’t choose to expand itself beyond its two finale movies.

There are still lots of questions about what to expect from Haikyu‘s anime finale too. Because while it had announced that there are two films bringing the franchise to an end, the two films seem to cap off with just the events of the Nationals Arc. Haruichi Furudate’s original manga release actually continued far beyond the events of this arc with a proper final arc that followed, and fans might never get to see that make it to the anime.