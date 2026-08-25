The Simpsons x Black Mirror Crossover First Look Trailer Reveals New Disney+ Special – Watch

The Simpsons is coming back to Disney+ this week with a brand new exclusive special, and the first look trailer reveals a cool crossover inspired by Black Mirror. The Simpsons Season 37 wrapped up its run with Fox earlier this year, and with it ended up having much fewer episodes than seen in past seasons. This is due to the major schedule shifts happening at Fox, but at least its extra episodes are finding a new home with Disney+ as special exclusive episodes coming to the streaming service through the Summer.

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The Simpsons has returned this Summer with three exclusive specials on Disney+, and the first two have since been released with new parodies of Top Gun, Joker and more. Now the third of these new specials has finally been revealed ahead of its launch with Disney+ this week, and The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror is going to be taking on the sci-fi horror tinged world of Black Mirror. Check out the new trailer below.

What Is The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror?

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The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror will be making its exclusive streaming debut with Disney+ on August 26th, and it will feature “two twisted tales” inspired by the world of Black Mirror. It can be seen in the trailer too as the synopsis for the special teases that it will both explore “A defective lamp reveals a heartbreaking truth about what Homer believes is reality” in one of the stories, and “an AI-powered tablet befriends and controls Maggie” in the other. If it’s anything like the other Disney+ specials seen this Summer, it should be a fun one.

The Simpsons teased during its San Diego Comic-Con 2026 panel earlier this Summer that this new special would feature Demi Moore as a “fake” version of Marge, and that’s one major reason to be excited for what kind of special the show is going for with this. But that’s only one thing to be excited for as The Simpsons Season 38 has already set a Fall release date for its return to Fox for the next proper full slate of episodes for the series. It’s going to be one hit after another.

What’s Next for The Simpsons in 2026-2027?

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The Simpsons Season 38 will be making its premiere with Fox on Sunday, September 27th at 8:00PM, and it’s leading a new Animation Domination schedule alongside Animal Control, Universal Basic Guys, and Grimsburg. It’s meant that Bob’s Burgers is going to be shifting away from the Fall 2026 slate to a midseason 2027 premiere with the channel instead, but we’ll just have to see how that all works out. There’s even bigger plans for The Simpsons in 2027 as it returns to the big screen.

A little over 20 years since the release of The Simpsons Movie in theaters, The New Simpsons Movie will be an official sequel releasing in theaters on September 3, 2027. It was teased that we’ll see another major update on the film during San Diego Comic-Con 2027, but hopefully there’s more before that July 2027 window. At least there will be plenty of TV episodes and specials to tie fans over in the meantime.