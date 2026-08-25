3 Years Later, Crunchyroll Dark Fantasy Anime Confirms Season 2 Release With New Update

Three years after the anime’s original debut, a dark fantasy series now streaming with Crunchyroll has now confirmed its release window for its second season return. Crunchyroll offers a ton of new anime releases every few months to coincide with each new season of anime, and unfortunately it means that a lot of series might go under the radar with the majority of fans as they are buried under some of the other bigger franchises also airing around the same time. That’s even truer for those shows that get a little bit darker.

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That’s the case for the anime adaptation of Ichika Isshiki and fame’s Berserk of Gluttony light novel series. The first season of the series made its debut back in 2023 and quietly ended with no news about a potential second season. Thankfully that changed earlier this Spring when Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 was officially announced to be in the works, and a new update this Summer has confirmed this new season is coming our way sometime next year as production continues.

Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 Confirmed for 2027 Release

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When Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 was first announced to be in the works, there were unfortunately no concrete details about what to expect or when fans could hope to see the new episodes. That’s all changed with a new video featuring Fate voice actor Ryota Osaka confirming that this new season is currently in the works for a release in 2027. The new season is now fully in production, and Osaka confirms that voice recording for the coming season has now begun in full. So it might not be too long into 2027 before we get to see these new episodes.

Osaka notes in this video that while the director behind the first season had already planned to bring Berserk of Gluttony back for a second season, it couldn’t really move forward until everyone’s schedules lined up. It’s likely that this second season will feature a returning staff, but that has yet to be confirmed as of this time. Tetsuya Yanagisawa directed the first season for ACGT with Mariko Kunisawa handling the scripts, and Takafumi Furusawa providing the character designs.

What Is Berserk of Gluttony Anyway?

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Potential returning voice cast have yet to be confirmed, but Osaka notes how he has a lot of scenes with the also returning Tomokazu Seki as Greed and the chaotic sessions that emerge from all of that. Berserk of Gluttony isn’t the darkest anime series that fans might find now streaming with Crunchyroll at this time, but its hero is once again fueled by a dark hunger that has emerged from his own ability. Needing to eat as much as possible, he’s forced to kill as much as he can to keep himself from losing his mind.

It’s sparked a whole new path of revenge for its main character that has only seemed to get more intense at the end of the first season, but hopefully there’s even more to enjoy in this coming season. You’re going to want to catch up with Berserk of Gluttony now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime, and there is both a Japanese and English language version available.